Fahmaan Khan says THIS incident gave rise to link-up rumors with Shweta Tiwari, REVEALS why he never dated a co-star

Actor Fahmaan Khan who garnered immense love and support for the lead role in Imlie has become a reputed actor in the television industry. The actor made his debut with a supporting role in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and has since starred in hit shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Over the years, he has been rumoured to date many of his co-stars and one such prominent name was Shweta Tiwari. Recently, in an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, he addressed the dating rumors with Tiwari.

Fahmaan Khan on his link-up rumors with Shweta Tiwari

Fahmaan Khan got his big break with his role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, where rumors of him dating Shweta Tiwari began. It was at this time that the latter was also going through her divorce. Talking about it, Fahmaan Khan laughed and said, "Mere har show mein rumor aata hain yaar. Mein toh unko guru ji bulata tha and she used to call me sakhi as I was her confidante on that show. (Every show I'm in, there are always rumors. I used to call her 'guru ji' and she used to call me 'sakhi' because I was her confidante on that show.) She used to talk to me about whatever she was feeling. We had a great bond."

The Imlie actor was also asked if he tried to avoid Shweta Tiwari during that time as she was already going through a divorce. Dismissing the statement, Khan replied, “We know how we were connected, how we got along, and what our relationship was like. If there was something to hide, there would have been a problem. When you are actually in a relationship and people notice, you become a little conscious that people might find out, but if there is nothing, then you don’t have to be conscious.”

Check out Fahmaan Khan's recent social media post here:

Fahmaan Khan reveals what gave rise to the dating rumors

In the same interview, Fahmaan Khan revealed that he had gone to meet Shweta Tiwari, and seeing them together at her building probably gave rise to these rumors. In his words, "That was a rumor that came up because I had met her during Covid, building ke neeche, and kisine afwa failaya ki aap Covid ke time pe jake mil rahe ho, iska ek hi matlab ho sakta hain, etc, etc. "

"(But there was a rumor that came up because I had met her during Covid, under the building, and someone spread the rumor that if you are meeting someone during Covid, it can only mean one thing, etc, etc. We didn't even bother talking about it; we laughed a lot about it. And after that, whenever I work with any co-actor, there's always a link-up rumor.)"

But these rumors didn't bother Tiwari or Fahmaan. The latter stated that they laughed about it a lot. He also mentioned that every co-actor he works with is usually linked up with him. For this reason, he believes he should give people reasons to talk about them.

Fahmaan Khan on Shweta Tiwari as a co-actor

Fahman Khan talked about his experience working with the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress, "Working with Shweta Tiwari was a wonderful experience because she crafts her entire scene. How the entire scene will unfold, she does it pre-planned.)"

Fans of the actors must be wondering if the two are still in touch with each other. Khan says that they are in touch, but in the television industry, due to work pressure, nobody gets the time to sit and talk but they keep in touch.

Has Fahmaan Khan dated any of his co-stars?

Fahmaan Khan maintains a private life and even on social media, he doesn't talk about it. However, the actor revealed that he has never dated any of his co-stars. Justifying his decision, he says, "I have a very different private life. I believe where I’m working… I don’t want to ruin my work. I feel if you build a relationship there, then eventually it’s gonna affect your work. So, I’ve never actually dated the people I worked with."

For the unversed, in June 2020, Shweta Tiwari's ex-partner, Abhinav Kohli, shared a video featuring the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan co-stars. They both were seen wearing masks in the viral clip and Kohli wrote, "Pehchan kaun?" However, fans of the actors schooled him saying he was trying to defame her. This gave rise to the dating speculations between Tiwari and Khan.

