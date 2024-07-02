Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rakhi Sawant calls Payal Malik bewakoof for sharing pati Armaan with 'chudail' Kritika; Watch

Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has posted an array of videos slamming the Malik family. On Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT 3 participant Payal Malik was evicted from the controversial reality show as she did not receive sufficient votes from the audience. Rakhi could not digest this eviction and called Payal "bewakoof" and Kritika "chudail" in her latest Instagram video.

Rakhi Sawant unhappy with Payal Malik's eviction:

For the uninitiated, Payal had entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show with Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika Malik. Rakhi took to her social media handle to reveal that Payal should have questioned Bigg Boss about her unfair eviction. The controversial star called Kritika, Payal's "sautan" (co-wife), who clings to Armaan, giving him attention while the former just sits in the corner and watches all of this.

Watch Rakhi Sawant calling out Payal Malik's unfair eviction:

The Krazzy 4 actress further said in the video addressing Payal Malik that it was her job to claim her husband and not get pushed aside like a lizard, an obstacle in the path of Kritika and Armaan. Rakhi even, called Payal crazy for losing her self-confidence and sharing her husband.

It is interesting to note that Kritika Malik was Payal's bestie when she got married to Armaan Malik. Rakhi, further, in the clip was seen making Payal who is a digital creator realize that Kritika broke the friendship, got married in seven days, and also had children.

The Nach Baliye star was also upset about the fact that Krtika revealed in the Bigg Boss house that Payal had kids through IVF, while she was blessed with children through the natural process. Rakhi called this a personal matter.

About Armaan Malik and his family:

Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, caused quite a stir when he joined the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his two wives. The Malik family's presence sparked controversy. They have four children - three sons named Chirayu, Ayan, and Zaid, and one daughter named Tuba.

Checkout Payal Malik's first video after eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Well talking about Payal, sadly she has been the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show. She also posted her first clip post being ousted from the reality TV show. Payal had thanked her sea of followers for showing their love and support.



