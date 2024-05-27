The nation woke up to the shocking news of comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui's marriage. As per reports, the Bigg Boss 17 winner is now married to a memon girl Mehzabeen Coatwala who happens to be a celebrity makeup artist. The nikkah apparently happened yesterday, May 26, 2024, and it was a close-knit affair. A reception is said to take place today at ITC Grand Central.

Now, Pinkvilla has done its research and here we are with some exclusive updates about Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala.

Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala?

Mehzabeen Coatwala is a celebrity make-up artist and has done make-up for prominent faces in the industry. She has closely worked with Dhanashree Verma during her stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Confirmed sources have informed us that Mehzabeen is a divorcee and has a 10-year-old daughter. This will be Munawar and Mehzabeen's second marriage. While Mehzabeen has a daughter from her previous marriage, Munawar also has a son Mikael from his first marriage.

Take a look at Mehzabeen's pictures here:

About Mehzabeen and Munawar's love story