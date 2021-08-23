EXCLUSIVE: Ridhima Pandit had agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT because of Salman Khan; Read Deets

Contestants Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house yesterday, as the duo had received the least amount of votes as a connection. However, before entering the BB OTT house, Ridhima in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, had revealed one of her reasons for participating in the reality show. When asked if she is open to enter the television version of the show - which is hosted by - here’s what she had to say.

“Yes, hundred percent. Mr Salman Khan is one of my biggest motivations to do this show. I am a big fan, I love him, I love him, I love him so much. I think the first film that I ever watched that my brain has any memory of is Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and I have been in love with him ever since. So definitely he is one of the biggest reasons… just the feeling of him saying ‘Ridhima’, and I’ll be like, ‘Yes please tell me sir what happened’,” laughs the actress.

She was also very excited to collaborate with Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT. “I think it's a great opportunity for all of us who get to interact with him at any level. I have been a fan of his work since forever. I am going to tell him when I get the chance to interact with him, that one of the reasons I am an actor today is because of the way he portrays his heroines in the movie. Plus, I do see him having the streak of a mentor, which he has been to so many people. So pertaining to this show, I hope he mentors us really well too, and gets the best fun banter out of us,” Ridhima had said.

