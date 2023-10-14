Shark Tank India 3: Azhar Iqubal joins judges panel; who is he?

Shark Tank India is returning with its third season soon. The first two seasons were immensely successful and received an overwhelming response not just from pitchers, but also the viewers. This is the first time on Indian television, that a show gave a platform to entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and get the opportunity to be backed by industry experts. Viewers of the show cannot wait to see what this upcoming season will bring and excitement is running high as the makers are revealing the lineup of judges aka Sharks.

Azhar Iqubal joins judges panel on Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 will see many new faces as Sharks. Yesterday, Shark Tank India’s official Instagram handle dropped a video to reveal the newest judge to join the judges panel. They wrote, “The news is out! Introducing the newest Shark. Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts to the Tank. Stay tuned for more exciting updates! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV.” After Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms and Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, Azhar Iqubal is the newest Shark on the show.

Check out Shark Tank India’s post here:

Who is Azhar Iqubal?

Azhar Iqubal is the Co-Founder and CEO of the popular editing app, Inshorts. If you create reels and love scrolling on Instagram, then this app needs no introduction to you. According to his LinkedIn profile, the entrepreneur is an IIT dropout. He was studying mathematics and computer science at the Indian Institute of Delhi and dropped out in 2012, after 3 years, to follow his dream and founded Inshorts.

Taking to social media, he expressed his excitement about joining the esteemed judges panel of Shark Tank India 3 and shared his success story. He wrote, “Ten years ago, as I was stepping into my 20s, I took a leap of faith and dropped out of IIT Delhi to start Inshorts. The last decade has been a wild ride, full of excitement. Those tireless nights resulted in making a mark in the social media industry. A decade later, as I step into my 30s, we are today one of the largest players in our space with 1.2 crore Indians using our apps everyday.”

For the unversed, the upcoming season will also include the existing judges from the previous season including- Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) along with all-new shark Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Deepinder Goyal to join the judges panel; Who is he?