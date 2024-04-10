Shark Tank India’s shark, Ritesh Agarwal, shares a pensive observation in an episode about how it is necessary to maintain a balance between personal and professional life to have a successful entrepreneurship career. The impact of personal life reflects on professional life too.

Shark Ritesh Agarwal shares thoughtful observations from his experience

Shark Tank India 3’s shark, Ritesh Agarwal, took to Instagram to share an insightful observation about life. He believes that for anyone who wants to have a successful career as a founder, it is necessary to have a balanced life, both personal and professional. Describing the same in the video, the shark said, “Mera hamesha ek manna hai ki agar apki personal life mein utar chadhav bahut zada hai to apki professional life mein uska koi na koi impact to ayega hi sahi (I always believe that if a lot is going on in your personal life, then it will surely somewhere leave an impact on your professional life).”

Further elaborating his observation through his extensive experience, he shares, “A common trait in high-performing founders I often see is how adept they are in balancing their personal and professional lives.” Hence, outlining the mantra for a successful entrepreneurial career. Furthermore, he writes, “If one of them is in the doldrums, then it will impact the other,” which means the disturbance in either life is going to harm the other one.

Later in the caption, Ritesh reveals how successful people deal with such situations to avoid any type of consequence in life. He writes, “They know when to work extremely hard and when to take a pause. Balance between the two is critical.”

More about Shark Tank India 3

This season’s Shark Tank India wrapped up on March 31, 2024. It started on January 22, featuring a panel of six new judges alongside the old judges from the previous season. The show serves as a platform for young entrepreneurs to get the appropriate funding to start their new venture. The season has seen many innovative and successful pitches that cared to make the lifestyle of mankind a little easier.

Speaking of the new judges' panel, the names include Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Inshorts; Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and Co-Founder of upGrad; Radhika Gupta, MD, and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund; Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato; Varun Dua, founder and CEO of Acko; and Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO of OYO. Sharks from the previous season include Namita Thapar, the Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited; Aman Gupta, co-founder of Boat; Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart; Anupam Mittal, founder and director of Shaadi.com; and Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics.

