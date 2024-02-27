Shark Tank India 3: Why did Anupam Mittal say ‘Thodi si arrogance nazar aa rahi hai’ to skincare brand founder?

Shark Tank India 3 is gaining a lot of attention for its cool startup ideas and interesting pitches. The reality show is becoming increasingly popular with high TRP ratings. The official social media handle of the show recently shared a new promo, offering a sneak peek into one of the upcoming pitches.

Avatar Skincare’s pitch on the show

A few hours ago, Shark Tank India released a new promo. Shark Tank India 3 has been featuring many startups and businesses on TV lately. This time, the business reality show is all set to feature the skincare brand Avataar Skincare Technologies pitching its business idea to the Sharks and seeking an investment. Saumya Misra, founder of Avataar Skincare, has amused the Sharks with her different colorful avatars in her pitch.

Upon entering the show, Peyush Bansal inquires, "Aap aise hi hote ho humesha? (Do you always behave like this?)" The founder playfully responds, "No, I can also act very professionally." This prompts laughter from the sharks on the show. She emphasizes that Avataar Skincare is an app offering laser treatment at home, allowing consumers to embody the avatar of their choice.

When compared to UrbanClap and VLCC, the founder insists, "Hume compare mat kijiye kisi se (Please don't compare us with anyone)," leading Peyush to throw a tricky question, "Aap aise defensive kyu ho jati hai? (Why do you become so defensive?)." The founder asserts, "We've built something that we should be proud of." Anupam Mittal remarks, "Thodi si arrogance nazar aa rhi hai. (I see a bit of arrogance)." Namita Thapar inquires about sales, and the founder reveals, "Abhi humm 60 lakhs kar rahe hai for the month. (Currently, we're doing 60 lakhs for the month)." Namita responds, "Toh pehle sales kyu nahi batai. (Why didn't you mention sales earlier?)."

The Sharks seem to be impressed with his young entrepreneur's idea. Tune into the latest episode to see if the judges' panel will be swayed by her interesting pitch and her sales numbers.

About Shark Tank India 3

The third season of Shark Tank India commenced on January 22, introducing six fresh faces to join the panel from the previous season. Among the newcomers are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain return from previous seasons. This business reality show remains a valuable platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, making it a compelling watch for viewers.

