Entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal is one of the new faces to join the existing judges panel on the third season of Shark Tank India. In a short time, he became one of the most favorite Sharks of the viewers. Besides his humble nature, it’s his reference to Bollywood lines that fans admire about him. In a recent interaction with pitchers, the Shark made a reference to the famous dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Baazigar.

Ritesh Agarwal quotes Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Baazigar with a twist

The Shark posted a video along with a thoughtful caption. The note is advice for all aspiring entrepreneurs and how they can improve. It reads, “All founders fail at some point in their lives. While most give up, the best ones never do. Your failure as an entrepreneur doesn't define you. My advice for all aspiring founders out there - Fail fast, learn from them, don't repeat the same mistakes and keep improving each time.”

Check out Ritesh Agarwal's post here:

The video shows him interacting with one of the pitchers on the Shark Tank India 3 stage. He tells them, “Toh log jo kehte hain, haar ke jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain, mujhe lagta hain, entrepreneur kehte hain, mujhe nahi lagta aaplog shut down hoge, ho sakta hain aapka business kam huye, but you will persist through, ayesa mera manna hain.”

Advertisement

“(What people say that those who gain victory after facing defeat are called bazigaar, I think they are called entrepreneurs. I don’t think your business will shsut down, maybe it will see a dip)”

Interaction between Ritesh Agarwal and netizens

Netizens reacted to the Shark Tank India 3 judge’s post and conveyed their love and admiration for him. One user wrote, “Ayese hi support karte rahiye. (Keep supporting like this).” Another wrote, “Your words are really inspiring and motivating.”

What caught our attention is Ritesh Agarwal also replied to some of the comments. A netizen wrote, “Ayesa mera manna hai ki aap best shark ho.” To this, the entrepreneur gave a witty reply and wrote, “mera bhi dost.” One comment reads, “Ritesh sir ka to Swag hi alag hai.” And Ritesh replied, “bilkul,” with a clap emoji.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3’s Ritesh Agarwal quotes Aamir Khan’s words from THIS movie to talk about entrepreneurship