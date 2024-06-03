Shehzada Dhami has recently made headlines following his exit from Rajan Shahi's production, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shehzada was a part of the show for a few months before being asked to leave. The actor has poured his heart out in a recent interview.

Shehzada Dhami speaks out after exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he was asked if they gave any reason at the time of his termination. To that, Shehzada said that he was on leave that day, and they weren't aware that he already knew about his termination. However, he was anticipating Rajan sir to inquire and to listen to his perspective.

He mentioned that one of their associates had informed him about a mock shoot happening. He assumed they would discuss the matter with him eventually. Then, he was called for an urgent meeting on March 18th which he attended. When Rajan Shahi arrived, he said a lot of things, but Shehzada chose not to respond, out of respect for him.

Shehzada Dhami accuses Rajan Shahi of disrespecting him

Shehzada expressed that he indeed has respect, but he was taken aback by Rajan Shahi's comments. Shahi mentioned something about his upbringing, even bringing up terms like "manufacturing fault" and DNA.

Shehzada emphasized that he doesn't have a father, and his mother took care of him. He holds respect for his mother, and hearing those words left him wondering why they were said. Since that day, he has been deeply hurt.

Shehzada Dhami’s mother’s reaction

When asked if his mom knew about everything that happened to him, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said he had told her. He described his mom as very innocent, saying she suggested, "You could have compromised or said something," showing she was thinking about him.

When asked if Shehzada tried to contact Rajan Shahi, Shehzada said, “Aapne decision hi le liya maine jab mai vahan nahi bola. Jab aapne bola ke, ‘Shehzada, aap apna samaan uthaiye aur jaaiye yahan se.’" He mentioned that he didn't take anything from the makeup room. He had renovated that room and decorated it nicely. He quietly picked up his stuff and left.

They were speaking disrespectfully, humiliating him. But he left because he didn't want to say anything back. He didn't want to speak against them.

When asked where Rajan Shahi said all this, Shehzada replied that he had called the entire unit, including spot boys, light men, makeup artists, technicians, directors, and actors, and said it in front of everyone.

He said, “Kya ye professionalism hai?” and added that if they had a problem with him, they should have terminated him; however, he called out the makers for humiliating him in front of everyone. And he stated that even after all that happened on set, he still remained very calm.

He mentioned being at Arti Singh’s wedding, emphasizing she’s his best friend. Even there, the paparazzi approached him and asked questions. They asked off-camera as well. He expressed, “I have a lot of respect for sir; let the matter go.”

Shehzada denies claims of multiple takes for scenes

When questioned about Rajan Shahi’s statement regarding whether, indeed, Shehzada sometimes took 15 takes, the actor responded, “Jhoot hai, Sir vahan par 15 take lelo na aap tufaan aa jata hai. Rajan sir ne mujhe kabhi shoot par dekha hi nahi hai na. Aap toh vo cheez keh rahe ho na jo aapko bataya jaa raha hai. (It’s a lie, There’ll be a storm if you’ll take 15-15 takes for a shot. Rajan sir have never seen me shooting. You're saying things based on what you've been told)”

When asked if he believes that the director created all this, Shehzada said, “100 percent! It’s completely an act of spoiling my image that I can’t work and can’t act lekin audience hai. Performance dekhoge tab aap samjhoge. Yahan craft mein improvement hui. Sir itne naraaz hai itna kuch bol rahe aap mujhse toh baat karte ek baar. (100 percent! It's completely an act to tarnish my image—that I can't work and can't act. But there's the audience. Watch the performance, and then you'll understand. There has been improvement in my craft. Sir is so angry, saying so much, but he never talked to me even once).”

