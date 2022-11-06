Happy Birthday Ankit Gupta: 8 Lesser-known facts about Bigg Boss 16 star
As Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta rings in his 34th birthday today, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor.
Ankit Gupta is a very popular name on television and enjoys a massive female fan following. The tall, dark, and handsome actor has been loved by many ever since his debut in the telly industry. The actor rings in his birthday on 6th November. The actor is presently one of the contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16, hence, will be celebrating his special day inside the house. The actor entered the show along with his Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Choudhary. As Sadda Haq actor celebrates his 34th birthday today, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor.
- Ankit Gupta was born and brought up in Meerut, UP. He completed his education at IPEC Engineering College.
- Ankit made his TV debut with the popular TV show Balika Vadhu as Dr. Abhishek in 2011. He played a prominent role in the show Sadda Haq.
- The actor also worked in a movie named Tutiya Dil in 2012.
- Ankit Gupta started his career by doing a job at a call center and later moved to Mumbai, where he did many commercials and music videos before he started acting.
- Ankit has also been part of the web series Illegal-Justice Out Of Order, Bekaboo 2, and Main Hero Bol Raha Hu.
- Ankit Gupta Martial arts for his show, Mayavi Maling.
- The actor revealed in an interview that he had rejected his superhit show Udaariyaan, three times and only did it because his friends convinced him to take it up.
- Ankit Gupta also owns a YouTube Channel- Ankit Gupta Blogs, where he has more than 270K subscribers.
Pinkvilla Team wishes Ankit Gupta a very happy birthday!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Is Ankit Gupta always seeking Priyanka Choudhary’s guidance?