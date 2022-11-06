Happy Birthday Ankit Gupta: 8 Lesser-known facts about Bigg Boss 16 star

Ankit Gupta is a very popular name on television and enjoys a massive female fan following. The tall, dark, and handsome actor has been loved by many ever since his debut in the telly industry. The actor rings in his birthday on 6th November. The actor is presently one of the contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16, hence, will be celebrating his special day inside the house. The actor entered the show along with his Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Choudhary. As Sadda Haq actor celebrates his 34th birthday today, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor.