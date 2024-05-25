Popular television actress Nia Sharma is making her comeback to the screens with a supernatural show, Suhagan Chudail, after a hiatus. While the makers have already teased the viewers with the first look, they are eagerly waiting for the show to hit the screens. The first promo showed the actress as a negative character. However, it was her outfit that caught the attention of the viewers.

The promo gave a glimpse of Nia Sharma's character dressed in a heavily embellished red outfit. The actress revealed that it's custom-made and shared other interesting details.

Nia Sharma spills the beans about her outfit in Suhagan Chudail

Nia Sharma's sizzling look has already garnered a lot of attention from viewers. The exquisite red creation she dons boasts of elaborate stonework and delicate embroidery, and it is the signature look of the chudail. The actress was involved in creating the ensemble from the beginning to the end.

She shared her ideas and inputs with stylist Annuradha Khuranna, who custom-created the star's striking red ensemble entirely by hand - from the ornate blouse and lehenga down to the statement jewelry pieces.

Check out the outfit of Nia Sharma here:

The signature outfit is the result of numerous fittings and experiments to land the perfect blend of seductive and sinister. Nia worked with Khuranna, trying various looks before finally settling on the now-iconic red aesthetic. To ensure sartorial perfection, even the jewelry pieces adorning Nia were painstakingly handmade rather than sourced from existing collections.

Talking about the outfit, Nia Sharma says, “Deciding what my character Nishigandha should look like in Suhagan Chudail was a really exciting creative process for me as an actor and someone who loves fashion. From the very beginning, when I first read the script, I knew this role needed a truly special and unique look. There's just something so special about wearing an outfit that a designer has made completely by hand from start to finish."

She concluded by crediting her stylist for perfectly understanding her vision and making it a reality with her talent mastery.

For the unversed, this isn't the first time Nia Sharma will be seen portraying a fictional character in a supernatural show. Before Suhaagan Chudail, the actress was a prominent part of Naagin 4.

