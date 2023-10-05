Tejasswi Prakash to Shivangi Joshi: Top 10 leading TV actresses with most social media followers

In today's digital age, fans' love for their favorite television stars extends beyond the small screen. Social media has become a bridge that connects fans with their beloved actors, allowing them to stay updated on their lives and the latest happenings even when they are not actively working in the entertainment industry. With millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, these television actresses have created a strong and dedicated fan base. From Tejasswi Prakash to Shivangi Joshi, let's take a closer look at the top 10 leading television actresses with the most social media followers.

Mouni Roy - 27.9 Million Followers

Mouni Roy tops the list with a staggering 27.9 million followers on Instagram. Known for her bold fashion choices and acting prowess, Mouni continues to enthrall her fans with captivating posts and updates on her life.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya - 26 Million Followers

Following closely behind is the talented Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who boasts an impressive 26 million Instagram followers. Her charming personality and versatility in acting have made the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress a household name.

Hina Khan - 19 Million Followers

Hina Khan, with 19 million followers, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Her fashion-forward outfit choices and candid moments on social media have endeared her to fans.

Rubina Dilaik - 9.2 Million Followers

The mom-to-be, Rubina Dilaik, enjoys a dedicated following of 9.2 million on Instagram. Her journey into motherhood is a source of delight for fans eagerly following her updates.

Shivangi Joshi - 8.6 Million Followers

Shivangi Joshi, with 8.6 million followers, has won hearts with her portrayal of endearing characters on television. Her posts often offer glimpses into her off-screen life. CUrrently, she shares regular BTS from Barsatein- Mausaam Pyaar Ka sets.

Jasmin Bhasin - 8.3 Million Followers

Jasmin Bhasin's charming presence has garnered her 8.3 million Instagram followers. Fans appreciate her bubbly nature and vibrant posts.

Tejasswi Prakash - 7.2 Million Followers

Tejasswi Prakash, with 7.2 million followers, is known for her strong screen presence and relatable social media updates that resonate with her fans. Let's not shift the focus from her adorable moments with beau Karan Kundrra.

Niti Taylor - 6.3 Million Followers

Niti Taylor's 6.3 million followers admire her candid and relatable posts, making her a beloved figure in the television industry.

Shweta Tiwari - 4.9 Million Followers

Shweta Tiwari, with 4.9 million followers, continues to enjoy immense popularity even after years in the industry, with her fans following her journey.

Disha Parmar - 2.5 Million Followers

New mom Disha Parmar, with 2.5 million followers, shares precious moments of her life, including her journey into motherhood, with her dedicated fan base.

These leading television actresses have not only conquered the small screen but have also become social media sensations, creating a strong bond with their fans through the digital realm.

