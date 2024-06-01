With each passing week, the competition in MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting more intense. From shocking twists to unexpected evictions, the dating reality show has kept its audiences on the edge of their seats. In the latest episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Khank Waghnani's journey came to an end as she got evicted. While Adit is still a part of the show, Khank had to walk out, bidding goodbye to everyone.

After Khank Waghnani's eviction, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to her and asked her about her journey on MTV Splitsvilla X5. She shared her point of view about a few contestants and also talked about her relationship with Adit Minocha. Excerpts from the interview:

Now that you're evicted, do you fear that Adit will find a new connection in MTV Splitsvilla X5?

I don't fear that Adit will find a new connection. I think he might make a connection in the villa for game purposes, to move ahead in the game. I don't think that will be a genuine love connection because I trust him that much and he has told me that he won't ever break my trust. So I'm just hoping that this shouldn't happen.

Also, I trust Adit that he won't go to that extent just for the game. He won't go behind my back after giving me the word, and just because I'm evicted, he won't make a love connection. I want him to win the show, so definitely I would want him to proceed and make a game connection and play with whoever just for the game, and I am okay with that.

According to you, which couple is faking their connection in the show, or whose connection do you think is weak?

According to me, Addy and Kashish's (Kashish Kapoor) connection is very fake. Apart from them, I think even Ishita (Ishita Rawat) and Sachin (Sachin Sharma). There is no chemistry or genuine feelings. It's just from the game's point of view. So yes, I find these connections fake and weak.

Name that one couple with whom you can never be friends

I think I will never be friends with Deekila (Deekila Sherpa) and Aniket (Aniket Pakhrin Lama) because a lot of things have happened on the show where I felt like maybe Deekila could have taken a stand. She reacted very badly when things were about me. I don't think I would want to be friends with both of them because even Aniket did not take a stand.

I supported him in my previous vote out, where I didn't take Deekila or Aniket's name for eliminating them. At that time also, they didn't vote for us; they voted for Nayera (Nayera Ahuja) and Arbaaz (Arbaz Patel) who were in our opposition. So I felt that I couldn't trust these people.

You and Adit missed the chance to go in front of the oracle initially. Do you think you guys would have been declared as the 'ideal match' in front of the oracle?

Adit and I fought so hard and so much to be in that place because, before that also we used to win challenges and won individually or our friends were saving us. That was our only chance, as we performed together and performed two tasks back to back and we were so happy.

I was fully ready to go in front of Oracle and ask if we were an ideal match. I definitely think that me and Adit would have been the ideal match because I had assured Dev (Dev Karan Sharma) to trust me. After all, I knew Adit and I were an ideal match and we wouldn't have sacrificed him (Dev).

If I had little doubt that Adit and I weren't a match, then I wouldn't have put Dev at risk. If I had a chance to go in front of Oracle with someone else so I would have directly said no because I knew we wouldn't have been an ideal match and I wouldn't have sacrificed Dev's friendship.

But I had 100 percent surety that Adit and I were an ideal match. I was so confident but we weren't sent, which is fine; it was a close call. It's like some people go there and backstab you or don't do what they say and it's pretty obvious.

If given a chance to enter as a wild card contestant, and if Adit is not there in the show, will you still go?

For me, the game is and has always been important, so if Adit wasn't there on the show, I would have been in two minds: what would I go and do without Adit because he is my connection? Anyway, people are going to dump me, but I will want to give it a second chance because I feel like I can perform well. Maybe I would have formed a game connection with someone, and I would have gone more forward.

I think Adit would want the same thing for me. At least one of us should have reached the semi-final. So it will be only from the game point of view. There is nothing like finding love. It would be just a game.

According to you, which couple is capable of winning Splitsvilla 15?

According to me, Siwet (Siwet Tomar) and Anicka (Anicka Sharma) are strong competitors, and I like them. I have said previously that I want them to win. So I will definitely want them to win because they have something that is real. I don't think they are faking it, and they are very good performers as well. I think they have the capability of winning.

Digvijay, Unnati, Shobhika, Yuvraj, Akriti, and Anicka: Describe these contestants according to their personalities in one word.

Digvijay Singh Rathee: Manipulative and cunning. He says a lot of things at his convenience. I don't have any other opinion of him because I have never talked to him much.

Unnati Tomar: I think she was very dumb on the show, to be honest. She did nothing and played around Digviyay. Her personality was not noticed.

Shobhika Bali: I really like Shobhika, but after watching these episodes, I will call her a little attention-seeking and a baby because she survived the entire season just by being Harsh and Rushali's (Rushali Yadav) sister. She didn't put much effort.

Yuvraj Bass: For him, my only word will be 'immature' because he said a lot of things about Ruru, and he thinks this is cool. Immature in another way because he got played. A lot of things were hidden from him whenever he was in a relationship with someone, and he is quite young, so I think it's fair.

Akriti Negi: Fake. Because I think she does a lot of things on camera and off camera, her personality is very different. She does a lot of things for content and footage. So I will call her 'footage queen'.

Anicka Sharma: Genuine. One of the most genuine people I met on the show. Even though she was there to play the game, she never thought that her life was dependent on that game. She is very chill and casual about it and that's where most of our thoughts were aligning. So I think Anick has to be the most genuine.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Fresh episodes of the show go on air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

