Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show has been in the news lately as it is set to take a 10-year lead. As per reports, only Bhavika Sharma has been retained in the show after the leap, and almost all the other actors might exit

Amidst many speculations, Pinkvilla brings you exclusive spoiler updates from the show. In the upcoming episodes of the show. In the forthcoming episodes, Karanvir Bohra will make a grand entry into the show.

Here's how Karanvir Bohra will enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about Karanvir Bohra's entry sequence. In the upcoming episode, Karanvir Bohra as Inspector Bhavar Patil will enter the show as a savior to many. It will happen that a group of kids' lives will be endangered because of a sugarcane truck. Bohra's character, Bhavar Patil, will have a heroic entry in the show as he will be seen saving the kids from a major accident.

Take a look at a recent clip from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Karanvir Bohra as Bhavar Patil to support Savi

As per the current track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi wants to file an FIR against Rao Saheb on the grounds of setting her tea stall on fire. Rao Saheb not only put Savi's tea shop on fire but also conspired to get her arrested for running a shop carelessly. He kept cigarette butts and petrol in her shop so that she would get arrested. However, Savi understood the conspiracy planned by Rao Saheb and confronted him.

Advertisement

Rao Saheb accepted his crimes and told Savi that he hated her to the core. Savi went to a police station to complain against Rao Saheb, but the police officers didn't help her due to a lack of evidence.

In the forthcoming episodes, Bhavar Patil will take the case into his own hands and will support Savi in getting Rao Saheb arrested. He would reach the location to arrest him. However, in the nick of time, Nishikant will get his lawyers and stop Patil from arresting Rao Saheb.

It will be exciting to see if Rao Saheb will pay for his deeds or not.

Karanvir Bohra on entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Confirming his entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Karanvir Bohra told Pinkvilla that the character he got offered excited him the most for the show was grand. He said, "What grabbed my attention was the kind of character that I was offered. I'm playing a cop for the first time in my career and it was exhilarating to learn the intricacies of the character. When they told me that I'd be playing a cop, my eyes gleamed with excitement and happiness. It has such interesting elements."

Bohra added, "He is a powerful cop who abuses the power that comes along with being a police officer for his interest and of course, he is a psycho lover. It couldn't have got better."

Shakti Arora on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leap

Meanwhile, the lead actor of the show, Shakti Arora exclusively told Pinkvilla that he had no clue about the leap in the show. He said, "Honestly, I have only read articles about it. I haven't been told anything about the same by the makers. I can't comment much about it unless there's a proper discussion and I have clarity over things. All I know is that a new character is going to be introduced soon in the show."

Stay tuned to this space for more exclusive updates from the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra shares excitement on speculations of Rekha shooting for post-leap promo