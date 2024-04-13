Uorfi Javed, who rose to fame post her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 1, always manages to create a stir with her risque fashion choices. The sassy lady often turns heads with her bold dresses. Her latest fashion creation featured a stunning blue-colored gown weighing a whopping 100 kgs. She left everyone shocked with her look.

Uorfi Javed grabs eyeballs for her sartorial pick

In a recent pap video uploaded on official X handle of Pinkvilla Telly, Uorfi Javed is seen stepping out of the tempo. She is wearing a heavy blue-colored gown. As she struggles to step on the red carpet that she made for herself, the actress reveals that it took her 2-3 months to create the outfit. It was made with the help of 10-11 people. Uorfi’s team is seen adjusting the dress to display her complete look.

While interacting with the shutterbugs, the 26-year old actress said, ““Red carpet pe toh koi mujhe bulata nahi hai. Toh Maine khud ka red carpet create kar liya. Outfit I think it’s 92-100 kgs. I think 450 metres. Main apne red carpet sab khud hi karti rahoongi, mujhe koi bulaaye ya an bulaaye, main khud hi apna red carpet kar loongi (Nobody invites me for red carpets. So, I thought of creating one for myself. I don’t care if someone calls me or does not call me for the red carpet, I will keep on doing it on my own).”

Take a look at Uorfi’s video here:

About Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed is known for her impeccable style. While some of her public appearances gain her praises, others push her in controversies. The budding actress is often trolled for donning revealing dresses.

Workwise, Uorfi Javed started off by playing supporting roles in various TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She catapulted to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 1.

The internet sensation appeared as a mischief-maker in the 14th chapter of MTV Splitsvilla. A few days back, she announced her upcoming show on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on her life and is titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The series is directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

Besides this, Uorfi will soon foray into Bollywood with Ektaa Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The teaser of the same was released recently.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash walks barefoot in scorching heat post her yoga session; Netizens in awe of her simplicity