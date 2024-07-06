Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan vibes to Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Tauba Tauba in her 'private concert;' WATCH

Ayesha Khan maintains an active social media presence and often treats her digital family with her fierce and killer dance moves. This time, the Bigg Boss 17 fame posted a video vibing on the newly released track of Vicky Kaushal, Tauba Tauba. The short clip is enough to make you fall in love with her expressions and goofy moves for sure!

The song is already ruling the chartbusters and winning the hearts of the fans. However, Ayesha's attempt to groove to the same is the sweetest of all. Let us have a quick look at it!

Ayesha Khan slays while dancing to Tauba Tauba

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ayesha Khan posted a clip of herself dressed in blue denim and a black full-sleeved square-neck top. Initially, her expressions set hearts racing while she lipsynced the lyrics of Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba song. And as the beat drops, the actress flaunts her infectious moves.

Dropping the video, Ayesha Khan wrote. "We were playing @karanaujla at my private concert today."

Have a look at the video here:

Fans gush over Ayesha Khan's dance video

Shortly after Ayesha Khan shared the video on her feed, fans could not resist but shower love in the comment section. One of her admirers writes, "best best h the best i love you keep going all the best for ur all upcoming n marathi sathi special all the best very much." Another comment read, "Her smile >>"

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Tauba Tauba song is sung by renowned rapper Karan Aujla, and it is the first track released by the makers of Bad Newz. Featured in Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, the song is already trending on various social media platforms.

About Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan is a social media sensation who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 17 and entered the show as a wild card contestant after claiming to have shared a history with Munawar Faruqui. She has appeared in a few movies and starred in music videos as well. Fans also love her stylish appearances and classy fashion choices.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Throwback to Avneet Kaur’s Cannes debut; Aladdin actress opens up on red carpet controversies and her experiences