EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Sehajpal is trying hard to copy Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 15, says Vishal Singh

Actor Vishal Singh has been an ardent follower of the reality show Bigg Boss ever since it was conceptualized. The actor who recently went inside the house to pump up the lethargic contestants of BB 15, in conversation with Pinkvilla.com, spoke of his perception of the housemates especially Pratik Sehajpal, people questioning his BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee's character and much more. Talking about Pratik, Vishal said, "I love how Pratik is playing his game. But at times I also find it annoying when he overdoes things and even interferes in matters that by no means are related to him." He added, "I like him when he is balanced and shows his vulnerability and also his aggressive side but somehow is not very likable when he is only fighting and arguing for no reason. Actually Pratik is a very intelligent guy but he has been exactly repeating his OTT strategy. Even in the OTT version, he had exactly annoyed everybody for no reason in the beginning and then suddenly acquired sainthood towards the end of the game," said Vishal.

The actor added that he feels a lot of contestants try going the Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati way, trying to copy them by standing solo and getting aggressive. "After Sidharth Shukla, contestants feel that if you fight and be aggressive with everybody then you may garner sympathy votes by portraying that 'everybody is fighting against you and that you are now lonely'. Even Gautam Gulati had stood against the house for himself and had won hearts for standing his ground. With Sidharth and Gautam, it all looked genuine and real but here Pratik seems to be only following their pattern, and he has a style that's now become very repetitive. With Neha, Akasa, and his fights, everything looks like a copied version from his own OTT game," said Vishal.

He added, "What happens is that when a truly nice person is nice it doesn't come into the limelight but when a rude or aggressive person suddenly becomes nice, everybody is like 'Wow! See he's turning nicer and softer towards people' and that's exactly how that person grabs all the attention. And trust me, if this is Pratik's game, then I have to give it to him. He definitely is one very very smart guy." Vishal who shared a close and brotherly bond with his former co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed his disappointment after fellow housemates questioned her character. For the uninitiated, Devoleena had confessed her liking for Pratik on the show but had also accepted that she was dating somebody already.

Speaking in favour of his BFF, Vishal said, "Devoleena and I are very close and I know what all is happening in her personal life. But I would just like to say that it's her choice and her decision of whom to like and love. Nobody is allowed to comment, intervene or judge her feelings or her life decisions," firmly stated Vishal. "If she's wronging you in the game, you can take a stand against her but it is wrong to judge somebody's personal life and choice. She's just confessed her liking and has not asked out for marriage or proposed to him," he said. Further justifying Devoleena's emotions towards Pratik, Vishal said, "Also, I feel that in the Bigg Boss house, when you are restricted inside the four walls and are with a set of limited people for months, you are bound to get attracted to somebody. That doesn't mean you are suddenly head over heels in love and all that jazz. You can't really judge somebody or anybody who is inside the house."

Vishal who entered the house for a day as a challenger, regrets not being able to hug Devoleena and pep her up more for the big game. "I really wanted to hug Devoleena Bhattacharjee. I know she is feeling low and a little lonely but she is a power-packed woman. This season I have observed that she's been very emotional and that is why she's having those breakdowns often. I wish I could have hugged her because that one hug can do wonders for her."

Vishal also spoke of being the biggest fan of the country's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. "I have been the biggest fan of this show and have hardly missed out on any of the episodes ever. I am grateful to be a part of the show this season. I always wanted to be a part of Bigg Boss but never had the guts because I know the amount of strength and guts you need to go all out on the show but yes, hearing Bigg Boss calling out my name was so thrilling." So will viewers get to see him in Bigg Boss 16? Ask him this and television's Jigar expresses his dilemma over the same. "Never say never. I love the show but I am not sure if I would be able to stay away from my family and loved ones for so long. I am very emotional about them and extremely attached. Yes, if it's about a few weeks or about playing a cameo in the BB house, I am up for the game but not sure about the commitment for so many months."

He added that somewhere deep in his heart, it's also his image conscious mentality that is keeping him away from getting on board with the reality show. "People have seen me in a subtle and sweet avatar and they have a certain image about me in their heads," said Vishal. " Everybody has a side that they are not ready to let the world see and it's very human., and just like others too I am not very comfortable in letting myself all out on a reality show, letting fans and viewers get to see all of me inside out. You are practically naked in terms of your emotions in front of those hundreds of cameras inside the house. So then later who deciphers what and creates an image about you and how it goes once you are out of the show, I am a little fearful of all that," said the actor in an honest confession.

Lastly talking about his brief stint on the show, Vishal stated, "It was disheartening to see contestants take a back seat and be so complacent and not even try to win the trophy. We as challengers made sure to pump up their lost energy and got them to do some mind boggling tasks and honestly I am happy that the contestants finally have let the guards off and are showing true spirit." So for whom is he rooting for?! "There's a big change in Umar Riyaz. Initially I did not like him at all but the change that he has shown over the weeks is commendable. He is a tough participant now. But of course, since Karan Kundra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are my really good friends, I would like somebody from them to win," signed off the actor.

Vishal along with Akanksha Puri, Surbhi Chandna, and Munmun Dutta entered as challengers to spice up the show and to also get contestants out of their ultra comfort zone.