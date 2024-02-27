Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are among the most loved best friend duo in the entertainment world. Their journey started as co-stars but their bond gradually evolved and they became close friends. Yesterday (February 26) marked Sriti's birthday and to make her day even more special, Arjit shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her.

Arjit Taneja's wish for Sriti Jha:

A few hours back, Arjit Taneja took to his social media handle and shared a heartwarming video with Sriti Jha. In this clip, the actor shared some unseen moments of them with his fans and followers. Sharing this video, Arjit penned a heartfelt note wishing his best friend.

Arjit wrote, "Happy birthday to the golden girl , to the best of the best @itisriti so thankful to have you in life and for everything that you do apart from tolerating my weirdness. To more and more years of awesomeness Love you." Replying to Arjit, Sriti Jha wrote, "I love you @arjitaneja."

Take a look at Arjit Taneja's post here-

Speaking about Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja's friendship, both rose to immense fame and success during their stint in Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti and Arjit played pivotal roles and fans loved their track and acting chops in the show. Even after the show, Sriti and Arjit retained their friendship and are BFFs of the telly world. They have a massive fan following too.

Advertisement

Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are playing the lead actors in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show premiered on November 27 and is grabbing a lot of attention because of its engaging track. Sriti plays the role of Amruta while Arjit essays Virat. In the show, it is seen how Amruta and Arjit's characters are drastically different personalities in terms of their thoughts on relationships.

More about Arjit Taneja's work life:

Arjit Taneja stepped into the industry by participating in the hit reality show, Splitsvilla 6. He was then seen in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya and was associated with the show from 2014 to 2016. Over the years, the actor did several daily soaps such as Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Bahu Begum, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Banni Chow Home Delivery, and more.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sriti Jha: Rajiv Adatia, Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih and others wish Kumkum Bhagya actress