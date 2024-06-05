Arti Singh tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan, on April 25 in Mumbai. Surrounded by family and close friends, the couple joyously started their new journey together and now they are enjoying their marital bliss.

Arti recently took to her social media handle to share a goofy video of herself dancing on the flight. Just like she is often sharing glimpses from her personal and professional life, this time the actress was spotted grooving to the beats of a dance track during a long flight.

Arti Singh shares video from her flight journey

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was seen traveling in business class, where she was captured showcasing her playful side during a seemingly boring long flight.

Accompanying the post, Arti Singh wrote in the caption, “9 hours flight. What else to do.” She chose the song, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya for the post.

Fan reactions

As soon as Arti Singh uploaded the pictures, fans filled the comment section showing admiration for her. A fan wrote, “This is your life. Always be happy, and enjoy your life with full happiness.” Another fan commented, “God bless you dear. You deserve every happiness. Don't even glimpse at the negative comments. Live life the way you want to.”

Recently, the actress provided a glimpse into his brother, Krushna Abhishek’s birthday celebration on her social media handle. She shared a video of the pool party while celebrating Krushna Abhishek’s birthday alongside Kashmera Shah and Dipak Chauhan.

More about Arti Singh and Dipal Chauhan's wedding

Arti Singh and her longtime partner, Dipak Chauhan, tied the knot on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, surrounded by their friends and family. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah graciously hosted the wedding.

Among the star-studded guests were Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and many others.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek continues to charm audiences with his hilarious performances on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

