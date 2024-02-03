Watch: Ashnoor Kaur gets an unfiltered dose of reality from BFF Siddharth Nigam in new funny video

TV actress Ashnoor Kaur has shared a playful video of her and her BFF Siddharth Nigam on her Instagram account. The video is about Siddharth giving her a dose of reality check rather than playing along with her. Ashnoor’s caption under the video gives the fans a quick sneak peek into their fun-filled relationship.

Ashnoor Kaur and Siddharth Nigam’s bond

Earlier today, the 19-year-old actress shared an Instagram reel of her and Siddharth Nigam, where the latter can be seen schooling his BFF and probably giving life lessons. The Jhansi Ki Rani actress pinned a note above that video for her fans to clear the message of the reel. It says, "When your guy best friend gives you a reality check rather than being delulu (delusional) with you…"

In the video, the Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actor can be seen playing along with Ashnoor while sharing their real off-camera bond.

What made the video turn out to be real

Although it is a playful video, it has some crunch of reality in it. The actress excellently managed to maintain the fun angle in the video while giving a powerful message on friendship. She captioned the video, "Like c'monnn man, just agree!!"

The caption helped fans see the video from an angle of reality. Currently, both Ashnoor and Sidhharth are quite active on their social media and keep on sharing their life updates with fans.

Watch Ashnoor Kaur and Siddharth Nigam's video here

Siddharth's reacts to Ashnoor’s video

The Dhoom 3 actor reacted to Ashnoor Kaur's video in which he can be seen disagreeing with Ashnoor. In the video, Sidhharth is trying to make her understand something. The 23-year-old actor commented on the same, saying, "Reality check is important."

Both actors debuted as child artists in the television industry. Ashnoor Kaur is ready for her next big project in Akshay Oberoi's romantic drama Tu Chahiye.

