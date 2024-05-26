WATCH: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa spotted at airport post son Gola's mundan; compare him to THIS Bollywood star
Power couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were spotted at the airport as they returned to Mumbai post their son Gola's mundan. Bharti humorously compared him with a popular Bollywood actor.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are doing pretty well for themselves. While the duo are hosting individual shows on different channels, they also work on their YouTube channel and record vlogs and podcasts with popular celebrities. Their camaraderie with paparazzi is also one to watch out for. Recently, the couple was spotted at the airport after their son Gola's (Laksh Limbachiyaa) mundan (shaving head for the first time). Bharti being Bharti had a fun interpretation of Gola's new look.
Bharti Singh compares Gola with Akshay Kumar's Bala from Housefull 4
Haarsh Limbachiya held Gola in his arms as the family returned to Mumbai. Bharti Singh was quick to add, "Yeh naya hairstyle hai. Bala, Bala! (This is the new hairstyle. Bala, Bala)".
Referring Gola's new hairstyle to Akshay Kumar's character Bala from Housefull 4, the couple obliged the media for pictures. Bharti also quipped stating that Gola will grow up to hate paparazzi.
Take a look at Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Gola's video from the airport:
Bharti and Haarsh's son Gola's mundan in Ambaji, Gujrat
Bharti and Haarsh reached Ambaji, Gujrat for their son Laksh's (Gola) mundan ceremony. The ceremony was held traditionally and after the mundan ceremony, the family went to a temple to seek blessings. Local media captured the ceremony wherein Bharti Singh was seen getting overwhelmed and emotional seeing her son's first mundan.
Bharti Singh on The Great Indian Kapil Show
In a recent vlog, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared their views about Kapil Sharma's new venture The Great Indian Kapil Show. Singh has been associated with Sharma for many years and the duo treat each other as family.
Talking about Sharma's new show on a leading OTT platform, Bharti stated that she enjoys watching the show and a few episodes, she has watched a couple of times and has found them quite funny.
She also spoke about her favorite comedian from The Great Indian Kapil Show and expressed her admiration for Sunil Grover.
