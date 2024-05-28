Vacations and holidays are always fun! Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for her successful stint on Bigg Boss 13, is currently spending some time off from her professional errands and enjoying life in Mauritius. She has been enjoying her stay on the island for a few days now. Shehnaaz has been kind enough to share some wonderful moments from her trip with her fans, posting a series of pictures on her social media accounts.

Now, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress posted a video giving fans a peek into her first quad biking experience. Let us have a look!

Shehnaaz Gill races with wind

Shehnaaz Gill was thrilled to explore her adventurous side as she rode a quad bike for the first time at Casela. Her outfit consisting of denim shorts, a black tank top, and a hot pink shirt perfectly matched her daring spirit as she fearlessly raced with the winds. The video captures the Bigg Boss 13 contestant driving through the wild waters, fully embracing the beauty of nature.

Driving amidst the picturesque landscape, Shehnaaz spotted a turtle and stopped by to have a closer look at it. Her first quad biking experience was definitely filled with excitement and adventure!

Have a look at the video here:

Fans’ comment

Reacting to the clip, Shehnaaz Gill's fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One of the netizens wrote, “Adventurous girl is doing adventures.” Another comment read, “Wow amazing.” Further, one of her admirers reacted with red heart emojis.

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Aye Udi Udi’ moment

Since Shehnaaz is currently enjoying her gateway in Mauritius, how can we miss her dreamy glimpses from the beach? Earlier, she dropped an adorable video while walking on the beach in an oversized white shirt, radiating serene vibes.

Besides enjoying nature’s calmness, we see the Thank You For Coming actress running on a wooden deck, having fun in the pool, and capturing the breathtaking beauty of Mauritius.

Check out the video here:

For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz Gill recently released a music video for her single Dhup Lagdi. The song was well received by the audience.

