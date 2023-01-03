Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda quits the show; 8 actors who left the sitcom midway

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom on television screens, and it has been more than 14 years that the show has been tickling the bones of the masses. Over the years, the characters and storyline managed the win the heart of the audiences and carved an irreplaceable space. The show very well portrayed the lives of typical Indian Co-operative Housing societies. Over the years, several cast members of the show took an exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and the news of their exit spread like wildfire. Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda has also announced his exit. Malav Rajda quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

After being associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for more than 14 years, the show's director Malav Rajda has bid adieu to the longest-running sitcom. Malav was a part of the show since its inception and filmed the last episode of the show on December 15, 2022. After his exit, there were several speculations that Malav exited the show due to creative differences. However, denying all these assumptions, Malav Rajda revealed his real reason for taking an exit from Taarak Mehta. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Malav explains that while shooting for a show, creative differences tend to happen, but it is always to improve the show. He further revealed that he had no fallout with the production house and only has gratitude for TMKOC's producer Asit Kumar Modi. The former director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah added that after being associated with the sitcom for 14 long years, he thought he had gone into a comfort zone. Malav mentioned that he wanted to grow creatively and challenge himself and hence decided to say goodbye to the sitcom. Speaking about his 14-year journey, Malav shared that his association has been beautiful, along with fame and money, he also got his life partner, Priya Ahuja, because of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Being one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian Television, the show has had its share of ups and downs which also involved several star cast leaving the show midway. Here are 8 actors who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway: Disha Vakani: Disha Vakani, popularly known as 'Dayaben' was the first popular face, who left the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway and broke many hearts. Disha's character Dayaben was one of the most loved characters in the show, and fans enjoyed her watching. Dayaben's long talks with her mother over the phone, cute camaraderie with her on-screen husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), amazing Garba, and her iconic dialogue 'Hey maa maataji' was immensely popular amongst the masses. Though Disha never officially released a statement about quitting the show, the makers recently shared an update that the search for a new Dayaben is going in full swing. However, fans are eagerly waiting for Disha to step again into the shoes of her character.

Bhavya Gandhi: Bhavya Gandhi, who rose to fame after playing the role of Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada, was also one of the most popular characters in the show. The actor gained immense recognition for his character as he created a nuisance in his father, Jethalal's life. After being associated with the show from its inception, 2008-2017, Bhavya took an exit from the show as he wanted to explore new opportunities.

Raj Anadkat: After Bhavya Gandhi's exit, Raj Anadkat stepped into his shows to essay the role of Tapu, Tipendra Jethalal Gada. Raj's acting chops were also applauded by the audiences and he did justice to the character. Raj was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2017 to 2022. As he was missing from several episodes of the show, the speculations of him quitting the sitcom had begun. Ending all the speculations, Raj recently released an official statement on his Instagram handle and announced his exit from the show.

Shailesh Lodha: Shailesh Lodha, who essayed the role of Taarak Mehta in the longest-running sitcom, was also a prominent name of the show. Shailesh was the narrator of the show and also the 'fire brigade' of his best friend Jethalal's life, who always helped the latter during his uncalled life issues. Shailesh was a part of the show since its inception and bid adieu to the sitcom in the last year 2022. Sacchin Shroff is currently essaying the role of Taarak Mehta in the show.

Neha Mehta: Neha Mehta essayed the role of Anjali Mehta, Taarak Mehta's wife, and was a part of the show since its beginning. Neha left the show midway in 2020, reportedly, owing to creative differences with the production house.

Jheel Mehta: Jheel Mehta essayed the role of Sonalike Bhide, daughter of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide and Madhavi Bhide. Her acting prowess as a child artist was applauded by the audience. The actress left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2012 after being associated with the show for 4 years.

Nidhi Bhanushali: After Jheel Mehta's exit, Nidhi Bhanushali was roped in to play the role of Sonalike Bhide and was a part of several years. Nidhi was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2012 to 2019. After Nidhi's exit, Palak Sindhwani stepped in to essay the role of Sonalike Bhide and is still a part of the show.

Gurucharan Singh: Gurucharan Singh, who essayed the role of Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi, was another popular character in the show. Known for his energetic personality and his dialogue, "Usse toh main chhaddanga nahin" was very popular amongst the audience. Gurucharan Singh quit the show in 2020.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

