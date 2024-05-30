Divyanka Tripathi, known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most captivating actresses in the television industry. Renowned for her stellar performances, she mesmerizes audiences not only with her acting talent but also with her timeless beauty.

Divyanka recently delighted fans with a heartwarming glimpse into her day, featuring an unexpected guest, a cute monkey. The actress maintains her social media presence, offering a peek into her life.

Divyanka Tripathi's adorable encounter with a monkey

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable snapshots showcasing her playful interaction with the furry friend, alongside her husband, Vivek Dahiya. In the snapshots, Divyanka was seen feeding and playing with the monkey, exuding joy and warmth.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Monkey business.” Dressed in a stunning maroon co-ord set, Divyanka radiated elegance with her flowing locks and minimal makeup, captivating fans with her radiant charm.

Fan reactions

As soon as the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and affectionate messages. A fan wrote, "Who knew monkeys were such foodies? Sweet treats and sweet company – the perfect recipe!" Complimenting her beauty, another fan commented, "You look so very beautiful."

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi gained popularity with her portrayal of Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel, earning widespread acclaim. Her earlier role in the TV series Banoo Main Teri Dulhann also garnered praise.

Beyond television, she showcased her versatility on reality shows like Nach Baliye 8, clinching victory, and competed admirably on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, securing the runner-up position.

Currently, she's part of the web series Adrishyam, starring alongside Eijaz Khan in a gripping tale of undercover agents, promising a mix of action and suspense.

On the personal front, Divyanka is happily married to Vivek Dahiya. The couple's affectionate bond continues to inspire fans, as they frequently share glimpses of their love and companionship.

