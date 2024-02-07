Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the viewers for a long time. The makers are making sure that the audiences are hooked to the show. Pratiksha Honmukhe who plays the character of Roohi in the show, recently got injured while filming a scene. The talented actress dropped an Instagram reel to share what actually happened after she accidentally got hurt during a scene.

Pratiksha Honmukhe hurts her knee while shooting

In one of the scenes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Roohi was supposed to run and hurt her leg and scream in pain. However, what happened during the scene made the actress genuinely scream in pain as she got hurt in reality also. Pratiksha rammed her knee to a side table and got hurt. However, she continued the scene and was seen getting first aid after the painful shot.

The actress shared a reel regarding the same wherein she can be seen getting first aid for her injury while her co-actors motivate her and appreciate her efforts. Many co-stars gathered near her to make sure she was fine. Sharing the reel, Pratiksha wrote, "That CHIKKNAA was real."

Have a look at Pratiksha Honmukhe's video about her injury

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Armaan realizing the goodness and kindness that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) possesses. Abhira made efforts to sort out the differences between Manisha and Vidya. While Roohi, Armaan, and Abhira were in the kitchen, Abhira spoiled the dessert prepared by Roohi so that Manisha and Vidya would step up to take charge of the kitchen and mend their differences.

While Armaan was furious at Abhira for spoiling the dessert prepared by Roohi, he was delighted to know the reason behind the same. Meanwhile, Roohi feels insecure about Abhira as Armaan manages to see the goodness in her.

In the upcoming episodes, Kaveri will be seen punishing Abhira for spoiling the desert. However, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) will reveal the reason behind the same, shocking everyone.

