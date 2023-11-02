Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 2, 2023: Akshara leaves house after Aarohi’s death

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1096, November 2, 2023: Today's episode starts with Akshara preparing food for Ruhi and asks Muskaan to give it to her. But Surekha tells Akshara not to worry about Ruhi as they can take care of her. The family is mourning Aarohi's death as her body is brought into the courtyard. Akshara tries to approach the body, but Manish stops her.

The police arrive to investigate Aarohi's death, and Akshara is willing to go to jail for Ruhi's sake. However, Manish tells the police that it was an accident. Later, he blames Akshara for Aarohi's death, and she pleads to see her sister one last time. Abhimanyu takes Akshara to Aarohi's body, where she says her final goodbye. All the family members think about the times spent with Aarohi.

Akshara then goes to Ruhi's room, who is talking in her sleep, asking Aarohi to wake up. Akshara comforts Ruhi, but when Ruhi wakes up and sees Akshara, she blames her for taking her parents away. Akshara is shocked by Ruhi's accusation and tries to explain it was an accident. Ruhi insists Akshara leaves and pushes her, but Abhir catches her. Manish returns with Aarohi's ashes, and the family is heartbroken.

The family hears Abhir and Ruhi arguing, worrying about their constant fights. Surekha expresses her sadness, and Swarna emphasizes the importance of focusing on Ruhi's well-being and seeking justice for her. She makes Manish promise to prioritize Ruhi's happiness over everything. Suhasini asks them to see the reality and not blame Akshara for everything that happened.

Manjari puts garland on Aarohi's picture on the wall. Shefali consoles her. Manjari asks her why people always value others after they leave. She talks about how Aarohi supported her when Neil passed away.

Akshara decides to leave the house to avoid reminding Ruhi of her mother's death. Suhasini tries to stop her, but Akshara believes it's best for everyone if she leaves. Manish says that they will always welcome Abhir as he has no fault. Akshara lifts Abhir and leaves. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

