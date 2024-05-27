Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is maintaining its legacy with the present generation of actors. The lead pair of the show, Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, are getting rave reviews for their scorching on-screen chemistry. Rohit, who replaced Shehzada Dhami on the show, has not only managed to make a place in the hearts of the viewers in a short period, but has also developed a great camaraderie with his colleagues. Fans of the drama series have also pointed out how Samridhii is more comfortable with the new actor than she was with Shehzada.

In an interaction with a media portal, Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit shared one thing that helped them connect the most.

Samridhii and Rohit reveal how they bonded on the sets of the show

While talking to Buzzooka TV, Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit disclosed the traits that they admire in each other. They said that they both are reserved and extremely dedicated to their work. Samridhii said that her first impression of Rohit was that he was reserved. Rohit also said the same for Samridhii.

Furthermore, the duo spoke about the best quality of each other. While Samridhii stated that she found a connection with Rohit because of his great sense of humor and not taking offense to any of the jokes, Rohit quoted a similar statement for Samridhii. He also lauded the actress' sense of humor.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ongoing track

The popular show is moving towards an intriguing turn, with Abhira turning wedding planner for Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage. After divorcing Armaan and exiting the Poddar house, Abhira decides to take care of her expenses by herself. She scouts for a house and successfully gets a place to live. However, Abhira was shocked when her boss refused to extend her internship as a lawyer. Hence, to earn a living, she takes up the job of a wedding planner and enters Armaan’s life once again.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009, with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the protagonists. It is backed by Rajan Shahi under his banner, Directors Kut Productions. The show airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

