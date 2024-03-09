Zain Imam talks about rumoured relationship with Naamkarann co-star Aditi Rathore: 'People connect you'

Zain Imam, known for his role in Naamkarann, was rumored to be dating his co-star Aditi Rathore while they were working on the serial. Recently, Zain opened up about his long-rumored romantic connection with his co-actress Aditi, thereby clarifying the situation. The duo's excellent on-screen chemistry, which was the soul of the show, had the rumor mill churning false news.

Zain Imam reveals the truth about his relationship with Aditi Rathore

In an interview with Beblunt Podcast, when he was asked about the rumors of dating his co-star Aditi Rathore from Naamkarann, Zain Imam said, “A lot of fans have been connecting, but aisa kuch bhi nahi tha kabhi bhi (but there was nothing like that ever).” Although the actors have previously denied their link-up rumors, Zain addressed these rumors by saying, “Are you kidding me? This is not true. Utter rubbish. There is no truth to such stories.”

What is the reason behind their love affair rumours?

Zain Imam attributes the link-up rumors to their on-screen chemistry in the show. He explains, “Once you do a show and stuff like that people connect you right. And the way people start shipping with the other person. So that’s understandable, because I think if you like the chemistry, in a show that you do that means half of our work is done.” According to Imam, such rumors are only created when the audience enjoys seeing the duo together. He adds, “You know agar wo chemistry nahi dikhi to log apko ship bhi nahi karenge ek doosre ke saath (If that chemistry isn't visible, then people won't connect you two together).” He takes the rumors sportingly and appreciates that people are connecting the lead actors of the show, which simultaneously justifies their jobs as actors. He considers it quite commendable if it happens.

Furthermore, he expresses trust in his fellow actor, Rathore, when he mentions that the actress has somewhere in the interview dismissed their love affair rumors as, “Aisa nahi hai I am sure, it's all just rumours (It's not like that, I am sure; it's all just rumours)." Concluding his statement, Zain acknowledges that Naamkarann has an inseparable fan base that desires a sequel to the show.

Zain Imam’s prominent works

He gained widespread recognition for playing Neil Khanna in the Star Plus series Naamkarann. In 2019, he participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 on Colors TV. From 2015 to 2016, he portrayed the complex character of Yuvraj Luthra in Zee TV's love triangle drama Tashan-e-Ishq, co-starring Jasmin Bhasin, a role that significantly boosted his career.

