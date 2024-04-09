Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Apr 9: Abhira finds her resort completely destroyed on reaching Mussoorie

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 9, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Ruhi leaving an ‘I love you’ note near Armaan’s bed. Kiara spots Ruhi and asks her if she is looking for Abhira. Ruhi gets scared and says yes. Kiara informs Ruhi that Charu is also missing. She further asks Ruhi to help her in deciding the dress. Charu is talking to Dev and is about to express her feelings to him when Ruhi and Kiara appear. She changes the topic on seeing them.

Armaan reaches home and asks for Abhira. Manisha tells him that Abhira isn’t there. Armaan gets worried for her. Sanjay asks Armaan to forget about Abhira and focus on the case, otherwise his career will be finished. He says that he can handle his personal and professional life. Sanjay puts down Armaan by stating that he lost the new wing because of Abhira. Armaan retorts and states that he is happy with Kaveri’s decision and asserts that he will find Abhira. Kaveri tries to stop Armaan but to no avail. Vidya asks Kaveri why she considers the case more important than Abhira. They both begin to argue. Ruhi asks Armaan to pacify the situation. Armaan agrees to discuss the case.

Kiara, Charu, Aryan and Krish play cards. Charu receives a call from Dev. Kiara tells Aryan and Krish that she feels Charu has a boyfriend. They get shocked. Krish worries about Sanjay’s reaction to the same. He says Sanjay will kill Charu if what Kiara is saying turns out to be true.

Armaan, Sanjay and Manoj discuss the case. Sanjay asks a worried and disturbed Armaan to concentrate on the case. Armaan gets a call from Abhira who informs him that she is going to Mussoorie. Armaan decides to follow her. Kaveri asks Armaan to choose between the case and Abhira. He assures her that he will win the case and then go to Abhira.

Abhira reaches the resort and learns that it is totally destroyed. She gets tense. Kaveri looks for Armaan in the house. Ruhi informs her that Armaan has left for Mussoorie. Flashback depicts how Ruhi tried to stop Armaan from going behind Abhira but he didn’t listen to her and valued Abhira’s emotions attached to her childhood home more than anything else. Kaveri gets angry and accuses Armaan of deceiving her. Sanjay asks who will fight the case now. Manoj comes forward and takes the responsibility. He says Armaan explained all the details before leaving. Sanjay makes fun of Manoj. Manisha takes a stand for Manoj.

Abhira begins to sob as she sees her house all messed up. She gets an audio message from Kipling which further intensifies her problems. The episode ends here.

The episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was watched on Hotstar.

