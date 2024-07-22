Anupamaa Episode Update, July 22: Anupama in tears after finding Anuj; latter shouts and asks her to leave him alone

The episode begins with Babuji and Nandita in Sagar's auto, while Baa rides in Titu's car. Nandita spots a man in another auto and is shocked, recognizing him as Sushil, who had threatened her over the phone about her baby. Sagar is outraged and asks how he dared to do such a thing.

Babuji reassures Nandita, telling her not to be afraid. Nandita worries about her daughter's safety, but Babuji encourages her to fight for her daughter. Sagar points out Anupama's resilience in facing many challenges. Nandita agrees, saying she must be strong for her daughter.

Anupama and Anuj's unexpected reunion at the temple

Kinjal, Vanraj, and others arrive at the temple. Kinjal urges Vanraj to take action as their home is falling apart. Vanraj gets a call about a stock share and instructs the person to sell it with a profit of 1 lakh, smiling. Meanwhile, Anupama goes to Anuj.

During a microphone test, she calls Anuj "Kanha ji," but he doesn't hear her, and she's distracted by the children around. The Aarti begins at the temple. Anuj thinks of Anupama and whispers her name.

Anupama calls out to Anuj and steps back. She then sees Nandita slipping on the wet floor, causing Asha to fall from her hands. Anupama shouts Asha's name and runs to catch her. Anuj catches Asha and looks at the baby. Anupama, shocked and teary-eyed, sees Anuj's face. Nandita watches her baby from a distance.

Anupama's desperate search for Anuj amid temple chaos

Anupama calls out to Anuj, and he looks at her. Nandita arrives and takes the baby. Anuj reacts upon seeing Anupama. She calls him again, but he becomes frightened and runs away. Anupama shouts his name, catching everyone's attention. She tries to stop him, but Anuj pushes her and continues running. Baa comments on Anuj's condition, and Babuji asks someone to check on Anupama.

Titu, Dimpy, Sagar, and others follow them, along with Vanraj and Toshu. They spot a man with his face covered, but he turns out to be someone else. Dimpy is shocked and questions how Anuj Kapadia could be in such a state, asking if it was really him. Titu reassures her, saying Anupama couldn't be mistaken and it was indeed Anuj.

Dimpy expresses her stress and determination to find Anuj. Titu suggests she come home, but Dimpy insists she won't be at ease until she finds and talks to Anuj.

Kinjal and Sagar in shock over Anuj's condition

Kinjal and Sagar search for Anupama. Kinjal says she can't believe it was Anuj Sir. Sagar mentions he heard about Anuj from Babuji and is shocked to see him in such a state. Kinjal reflects that Anuj Sir was her mother's fairytale come true, and now he's in such a condition.

Toshu comments on the shock of seeing Anuj like this and wonders if it could have been someone who looked like him. Vanraj insists that Anupama would never mistake someone else for Anuj and emphasizes the need to find out what happened to him.

Dimpy's concerns and Titu's reminder of Anuj and Anupama's past support

Dimpy expresses her concern to Titu about upsetting Papa. Titu asks if she realizes what she's saying, noting that she's starting to sound like Pakhi. He reminds her how Anuj and Anupama stood by her and helped her get justice when her own family abandoned her after that incident. She says she doesn't want to remember the past.

Titu urges her to at least remember the people who helped her and suggests she go home. He assures her that he will assist Mummy. Meanwhile, Indra and Nandita discuss Anuj and Anupama, praying for their reunion.

Anupama pleads for Anuj’s return amidst confusion and despair

Anupama weeps and asks Anuj why he is distancing himself from her and what she has done wrong. She calls out to him, saying she is his Anu, and begs him to listen. Anuj tells her to leave him alone and tries to walk away. Anupama questions why he is in such a state, but Anuj shouts at her to leave him alone. Kinjal, Sagar, and Titu arrive, followed by Vanraj and Toshu.

Titu and Kinjal restrain Anupama as Sadhus approach and ask why she is bothering Anuj, urging him not to be scared. Anupama insists that Anuj Kapadia, who is well-known and her husband, is in this condition. She laments her transformation from Radha to Rukmini to Meera, living apart from Anuj and their daughter.

She asks if they know anything about her daughter and pleads with Anuj about Choti. Vanraj asks where Anuj was found, and the Sadhu explains they discovered him outside their Ashram. Another Sadhu mentions Anuj hasn’t spoken or provided any information about himself, which is why they’ve named him Kanha.

Toshu inquires if there were any identification items found with him, to which the Sadhu replies there were none. Vanraj asks if the police were involved, and the Sadhu says they refused to help, considering him a beggar. Anupama begs the Sadhu to return Anuj to her, crying uncontrollably. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

