Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 24: Ruhi slaps Rohit after he confronts her over affair with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 24, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Armaan shedding tears over facing a huge loss on one mistake of his life. Abhira consoles him and assures him that every difficulty comes with an expiry date. Armaan lies in Abhira’s lap and expresses fear about never experiencing the same joyous bond with Rohit.

Abhira tells Armaan that he doesn’t need to feel lonely as she is always with him. She also reminds his belief that nothing is impossible when they are with each other. As Abhira hopes to reunite the brothers before making attempts to convince Kaveri to marriage, Armaan holds Abhira’s hand and falls asleep.

Rohit offends Ruhi

Ruhi admits to being ashamed of her mistake. Rohit sarcastically calls himself lucky. He holds Ruhi tightly and vents out his anger. Rohit reveals that he left the house when he learnt about Ruhi’s affair with his brother, Armaan. He also discloses how Abhira kept on persuading him to return but he didn’t give in.

Rohit also expresses shock over the fact that Ruhi and Armaan took no time to take their relationship to the next level. He says that as soon as he exited, they ousted Abhira from the house so that they could settle down together. Rohit feels as if Ruhi and Armaan were just waiting for his death.

Ruhi shuts up Rohit. She shares that she had made up her mind to give their marriage a chance and move on from Armaan but he left her alone. Ruhi warns Rohit against insulting her as he has the right to make his decisions but not to humiliate her.

Rohit questions if Ruhi had the right to play with his heart. He further accuses her of marrying him solely to remain under one roof with Armaan. Rohit calls Ruhi disgusting. She slaps him for his ugly allegations and later apologizes.

Rohit directs her to stay away as she has inflicted a lot of pain to him. He tells her that the list of her wrongdoings is quite long and so, she doesn’t need to say sorry for the slap. As Ruhi moves to leave from there, Rohit spots her dupatta catching fire. He comes to her rescue and shows his care for her.

Rohit asks Ruhi if she is fine. Ruhi lovingly looks at him and steps forward to embrace him. However, Rohit realizes this and stops her. He tells her not to get emotional as he would have helped anyone in such a situation. Rohit calls Ruhi’s entry into the Poddar house as a way of decreasing her guilt. He also tags her tears as a lie. Rohit takes an exit, leaving behind a crying Ruhi.

Vidya chooses her side

Madhav and Vidya get into an argument over Armaan and Rohit. While Madhav expresses disappointment with Vidya for not being able to stand up for Armaan, she questions his strict behavior with Rohit. Vidya says she could not encourage Rohit to forget everything as he has been wronged. She feels bad about his condition.

Vidya breaks down while talking about her failure as a mother. Madhav apologizes and hugs her. Sanjay overhears their conversation. He wishes that the differences between Armaan and Rohit should remain forever as he doesn’t want Armaan to be in the firm. He is sure about ruling over the firm after snatching Armaan’s right from it.

Armaan finds a huge teddy in the house as he wakes up. He sees a knife in his hand and shouts for help. It comes out to be Abhira who is making efforts to cheer up Armaan. They share a romantic moment as Armaan helps Abhira to remove the costume.

Armaan gives the idea of living together with Abhira as they are madly in love. She replies that they aren’t married and asks him to go home. Rohit spots Ruhi crying and feels bad for her. He sees Armaan happy with Abhira and gets angry thinking how he took his love away from him. Ruhi also spots Armaan and Abhira and gets more hurt.

Vidya is torn between her sons when Armaan asks her for tea but Kaveri assigns her to make sweets for Rohit. Ruhi shows care for Rohit who is unable to forget about her mistake. He taunts Ruhi.

Madhav and Vidya pray for Rohit’s speedy recovery in the temple and return home. They meet Abhira who inquires if Vidya didn’t pray for Armaan’s happiness. She schools them for not preventing Rohit from uttering harsh words for Armaan and hopes to see them support Armaan when he needs them.

Vidya tells Abhira that both Armaan and Rohit are equal to her. But at this time, they need to attend to Rohit first. Madhav also agrees with Vidya’s stand. The episode ends here.

