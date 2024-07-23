Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 23: Armaan gets anxious upon Ruhi's return to Poddar residence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 23, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Kaveri getting dismayed by Ruhi’s decision not to come back to Poddar Mansion. She asks for confirmation from Ruhi, who clarifies that she has no intention to make a return. Ruhi feels a lot has already happened, and if she goes back, the situation will turn worse.

Kaveri takes hold of Ruhi’s luggage and urges Ruhi to join her in-laws again. Kaveri shows her hope in the fact that everything will fall into place once everyone vents out anger, hate and sadness from them.

Ruhi questions how she, Armaan, Abhira, and Rohit can live under one roof after such great turmoil in their lives. She asks if Kaveri is joking. Kaveri says it is not a joke but a chance that life has given to Ruhi and Rohit again.

Abhira changes Rohit’s decision

Rohit states that Abhira might be ready to give Armaan another chance, but he can’t live with him in the same place. Abhira inquires if Rohit is only concerned by Armaan’s presence in the home and doesn't care about his other blood relations.

Abhira tells Rohit about the agony that his family went through when he left the house. She talks about Kaveri’s refusal to come to terms with Rohit’s exit, Vidya learning to smile with a broken heart, and Madhav crying every single day for Rohit. Abhira further shares how Armaan and other kids used to miss Rohit at every festival.

Abhira makes Rohit realize that he is the heart of the family. She then allows Rohit to go, stating that his loved ones will again learn to live without him.

Manish takes Ruhi’s bag from Kaveri’s hand and says that he cannot give her another chance. He believes that Ruhi has only shed tears in Kaveri’s house. Kaveri attempts to convince him. She asks him to think about the future of Ruhi and Rohit. However, Manish doesn’t move an inch from his stance and calls the Poddar house a marsh

Kaveri pleads with Swarna and Surekha to try to change Manish’s mind. Manish politely shows her the door. Kaveri begs Ruhi to come with her, as Rohit needs his wife to recover.

Abhira opens the gate for Rohit, who is unable to step out of the house. Madhav stops Vidya from intervening in their conversation. Rohit finally decides not to leave his entire family because of one person. But Rohit clearly mentions that Armaan is not his own now, leaving the latter in tears. He says he will neither talk to Armaan nor keep any tie intact with him.

Kaveri slams Armaan

Armaan yearns to be addressed as a brother. He tells Rohit to pardon him whenever he feels like doing it. Armaan also assures Rohit that he will not bother him by apologizing repeatedly. Rohit pushes him away.

Kaveri arrives at the scene. Armaan urges her to convince Rohit not to break ties with him. Kaveri sides with Rohit. She accuses Armaan of committing a string of mistakes and ruining a lot of lives. Kaveri says it is time for Armaan to experience the punishment of his wrongdoing.

Abhira questions if Kaveri has noted down Armaan’s mistakes in a diary. She wishes Kaveri had kept a record of Armaan’s pain as well. Armaan feels he needs to be punished because he has done wrong. Abhira agrees with him but also believes that no one in the family is handled the way Armaan gets treated when they commit mistakes.

Despite Armaan’s attempts to prevent her from standing in front of Kaveri, Abhira doesn’t stop. She mentions how the Poddars gave Armaan love and a good upbringing but always burdened him to fit in the mold of perfection. Abhira tells Kaveri to have at least given Armaan the freedom to make mistakes as well.

When Abhira opines that Armaan was only thinking about Rohit while sacrificing his love for Ruhi, Rohit inquires if he seems happy with her. He quotes that no one benefited from whatever Armaan did, and it just boosted his ego.

Abhira asks Vidya to stop Rohit; otherwise, she will say something wrong. Vidya folds her hands and says that she cannot explain anything to anyone at the present moment. She wishes not to lose Rohit again. Abhira attempts to convince Vidya that it is not the time to stay quiet.

Kaveri interrupts to state that Vidya will not say anything, as she now knows blood relations are closer than step relations. Armaan tells Abhira to back off. He accepts Rohit’s decision with a heavy heart.

Ruhi’s comeback

As Rohit gets dizzy and is about to fall, Ruhi comes to his rescue, leaving everyone shocked. Rohit welcomes her back.

A flashback reveals that Ruhi agreed to return to Poddar house for the sake of humanity and not to fix her marital discord. She doesn’t want to continue her relationship with Rohit. Armaan leaves while Abhira, Kaveri, Madhav, and Vidya also exit.

Armaan expresses sorrow over Rohit’s harsh words for him. He gets tensed about Ruhi's comeback as he feels that Rohit’s hatred will increase for him every time he sees Ruhi.

Rohit brings Ruhi to a romantic setup filled with balloons and candles. Rohit reminds Ruhi how he always felt lonely in their relationship and asks why she brought him back. He confronts her for her affair with Armaan and her marriage to him.

Armaan fondly remembers his memories with Rohit and turns emotional. The episode ends here.

