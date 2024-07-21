Anupamaa Written Update, July 21: Anuj feels uneasy as he remembers Anupama

Anupamaa, July 21, 2024 episode: The episode starts with Anuj getting flashes of Anupama after hearing her name. He gets restless and screams. Priests at the temple come to his rescue. Anuj tries to get out of there and shouts Anupama, who senses his call. He breaks off the Kanha locket from his neck and throws it away. It lands on the idol’s feet.

Anupama also feels something and holds her Radha locket. Anuj picks up his neck piece and sits in a corner. Everyone is shocked to witness his weird behavior.

Hasmukh and Leela prepare to visit temple

Indra helps Bala choose a shirt. She goes to check on others and says that everything comes to a halt in Anupama’s absence. Bala agrees and states that Asha Bhavan cannot work without Anupama. Bala dances with the shirt chosen by Indra. Hasmukh also joins him. He gets happy that at least Bala began iterating with Indra.

Bala yearns to talk about love with Indra. Hasmukh gets sentimental as he remembers Leela. Bala consoles him by saying that they both will pray for their love at the temple. He goes to get ready for the outing. Hasmukh thinks about praying that Anupama gets some information about Anuj and Aadhya before adjuring Leela.

Leela asks the servant to iron the kids’ uniform and asks everyone to come. She asks the kids to go and study, else she will scold them. They playfully tease her. Leela calls everyone so as to head towards the temple.

Pakhi makes excuses to not go with them. Leela bashes her behavior and suggests that she should put a peacock’s feather in Kanha’s feet so that he bestows her with some understanding. Dimpy cracks up, leaving Pakhi enraged.

As an argument ensues between Pakhi and Dimpy, Vanraj intervenes to stop it. He commands them not to create a scene in front of outsiders and urges Leela to keep her tongue in control. Vanraj orders the tuition teacher to leave as the kids have to go to the temple.

Mahi misses Kavya and shares that she didn’t pick her call for the last two days. All the kids hug her and hope that Kavya’s work shifts to Ahmedabad soon so that she can live with them. Leela wishes that the bond between siblings remains intact. Pari questions if Anupama and Hasmukh will also be there at the temple. Leela thinks about meeting Hasmukh.

Toshu degrades Sagar

Hasmukh and Bala have a cute argument over taking the baby in their arms. Indra comes there and signs that Bala is looking good. He also compliments Indra in the same way. Anupama reaches the temple and is about to see Anuj when the priest comes there to give her the bhog.

As Hasmukh begins to leave for the temple with his gang, he receives a call from a friend who asks to join him for his son’s marriage in Rajkot.

Hasmukh’s Asha Bhavan family meets with the Shah outside the house. The kids run to greet Hasmukh. He tells them to be careful as he is holding a small baby. This prompts Leela to think how Hasmukh is taking care of someone’s child, and his own grandchildren are dying for his love. Toshu and Titu take Hasmukh’s blessings.

The kids ask Sagar to take them in his auto. Sagar taunts Vanraj, making Toshu utter bad words for him. Toshu calls Sagar poor. Sagar shuts him up with a stern reply. Vanraj doesn’t allow kids to go with Sagar in auto. He asks Hasmukh to go in car with Leela but he declines his offer.

Anupama spots a man playing the flute and comes near him. But he is gone by the time she reaches him. She asks his whereabouts from priests who guide her to Anuj. Anupama goes to meet the man. The episode ends here.

