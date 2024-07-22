Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 22: Rohit’s anger erupts on Armaan; Kaveri takes major decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 22, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Armaan explaining why he kept his relationship with Ruhi hidden from Rohit. He tells Rohit that he didn’t intend to break his heart as he had already begun developing feelings for Ruhi.

Armaan says he could not snatch away the family’s happiness even though they were quite happy with Rohit and Ruhi’s alliance. He urges Rohit to trust the fact that he did everything for the sake of his family.

Rohit’s harsh words for Armaan

Rohit calls it a lie and pushes Armaan away. He feels that Armaan did it with a selfish motive of remaining superior in everyone’s eyes. Rohit questions Armaan why he feels he would be satisfied in a forced marriage where Ruhi is clearly not happy. He leaves Armaan extremely sad by mentioning their step-relations. Rohit states that he regrets leaving his family because of someone who is not even their own.

Abhira tries to intervene, but Armaan stops her. Rohit's words further hurt Armaan. He reminds Armaan of sharing his parents' love, blessings, and joy with him when he never really deserved it. Rohit sides with Kaveri and refers to Armaan as his half-brother.

Madhav shouts to prevent Rohit from making distasteful remarks about Armaan. Rohit cries and makes Armaan count how much pain he caused him. He says that his father is scolding him, and his wife doesn’t love me—all because of Armaan. Rohit dubs Armaan a devil in the form of a brother.

When Rohit tags Armaan as selfish, a liar, and a fraud, Madhav steps ahead to slap him. But Kaveri holds his hand. She threatens to unleash her fury if Madhav dares touch her grandson.

Rohit expresses his wish to leave the house. Kaveri halts him and directs the kids to take him inside. Rohit goes with the kids while Armaan and everyone take a leave. Kaveri is about to shut the door on Abhira’s face when the latter puts her hand to stop the former.

Abhira comforts Armaan

Abhira asks Kaveri to let her talk to Rohit once. Kaveri inquires how Abhira will do it when she herself says that she doesn’t desire to enter the house. She questions if Abhira has become greedy for comfort. Abhira replies that she is not covetous, as she has earned the most precious thing—Armaan’s love. She vows not to let anything wrong happen to Armaan.

Kaveri questions who gave her the right to speak in between family matters. Abhira says it is her responsibility, and she will claim it. Kaveri commands her to stay within limits. Abhira warns her not to let the family break like this; otherwise, she will regret it a lot in the future.

Armaan reminisces about his time with Rohit and gets emotional. Abhira wipes off his tears. Armaan shows resentment for not listening to Abhira when she pleads with him not to meet Rohit. He believes that Rohit hates him. Abhira doesn’t agree with him.

Abhira tries to convince Armaan that Rohit doesn’t hate him but is just annoyed with him. She quotes her own example. Abhira says that when she discovered the truth about him and Ruhi, even she was pissed off with Armaan but never hated him. She suggests Armaan should give Rohit some time.

Armaan asks if the situation will get better. Abhira reassures that everything will go fine if Kaveri wishes. She consoles Armaan.

Kaveri plans to bring Ruhi back

Kaveri says she won’t let Rohit leave the family again. Kajal opines that it is not easy to stop him, and they would need to give him a solid reason. She advises bringing back Ruhi.

Madhav and Vidya come. Madhav disagrees with the idea of calling Ruhi back as he feels Rohit will get more angry on seeing her. Apart from this, Armaan and Abhira’s relationship will also deteriorate. Charu is sure Rohit and Ruhi will fall in love together, just like Abhira and Armaan, if given a chance to live together. Madhav doesn’t guarantee any such happening. Kaveri argues with him.

Ruhi decides to leave the Goenka house and move into Shivani’s place. She bids farewell to Manish, Swarna, and Surekha, hugs Manish, and thanks him.

Kaveri arrives and smiles when she sees Ruhi with bags. She assumes that Ruhi accepted her offer to return to the Poddar mansion. Kaveri shocks Goenkas when she states she came to pick Ruhi up.

Rohit attempts to escape from the house secretly. Abhira catches him and confronts him about why he is taking the step once again. He says the family learned to live without me, so they will have no problem living like that. Abhira allows Rohit to go. Armaan, Madhav and Vidya come there. The episode ends here.

