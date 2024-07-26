Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 26: Abhira plans to reunite Armaan and Rohit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 26, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Abhira talking to a client on a call. She tells him that she can’t take the case as she never sides with wrongdoers.

Manisha shocks Abhira as she pops up at her place. She questions if Abhira was talking to her client. When Abhira says yes, Manisha suggests she should focus on her marriage matters too and not always be busy with her work. She further advises her not to forget the little joys of life while aiming for bigger targets.

Manisha receives a call from Manoj, who gives her unpleasant news. She hangs up the call, saying that she will inform Abhira. Manisha reveals to Abhira that Kaveri has handed over Armaan’s cabin and half of his clients to Rohit.

Sanjay to aid Rohit in work

Kaveri and Sanjay look on as Rohit struggles to find where to start. While Kaveri is tense about Rohit’s condition, Sanjay is glad to witness how Rohit is unable to sort out things.

Sanjay doesn’t miss the opportunity to manipulate Kaveri. He claims that even Kaveri cannot deny the fact that he is a good lawyer. Sanjay asks Kaveri to forgive him and allow him to guide Rohit.

He also scares Kaveri by stating that if she doesn’t permit him to provide guidance to Rohit, he will go to Armaan, who will once again take over the cabin as well as Rohit’s rights. She agrees with Sanjay but also clarifies that she hasn’t forgiven him for his misdeeds.

Kaveri orders Sanjay to prepare Rohit in such a way that he becomes the best lawyer in town, beating Armaan. Sanjay assures Kaveri of the same.

Abhira and Armaan’s date

Armaan brings a rose for Abhira. As she looks at him, pretending that nothing happened to him, Abhira inquires if Armaan wants to share something with her. He attempts to divert the topic and tells Abhira how he is happy for Rohit.

When Abhira asks him to tell her if he is fine, Armaan opens up about Kaveri’s wish to remove him from the firm. Armaan gets emotional and hugs Abhira. She consoles him and makes efforts to cheer him up. Abhira demands to go on a date with Armaan. She also directs him to make food for her so that he gets involved in work and can forget about whatever happened to him in the office.

Armaan requests Manisha to help him in cooking. Ruhi comes to the kitchen, sees Armaan cooking for Abhira, and gets jealous.

Vidya gets Mr. Kumar to capture some heartwarming moments of Armaan and Abhira. She tells them that the photographer is the same person who made her and Madhav’s wedding album. Armaan finds him old and secretly jokes about him with Abhira.

Abhira and Armaan strike various poses for the camera. Mr. Kumar immediately converts the photos into a video, making Armaan crack another joke about him. Armaan can’t control his laughter while watching the clip as it features the visuals in an outdated way along with an old song. Vidya and Manisha exit the place along with Mr. Kumar.

Armaan surprises Abhira by taking her to a dreamy date setup. They spend romantic time together. Ruhi watches them. Abhira spots Ruhi around and feels bad for her. Armaan clicks beautiful pictures with Abhira.

Abhira’s plan to resolve Armaan and Rohit’s differences

Goenkas get worried for Ruhi. Manish doesn’t want Ruhi to stay with Poddars. He makes several calls to Ruhi, but she doesn’t pick up the phone. When she finally does, Ruhi lies that she is okay and will speak to Manish later. Manish doesn’t seem satisfied and believes that something is wrong.

The following morning, Aryan complains about getting troubled by his seniors to Abhira. Abhira hatches a plan to bring Armaan and Rohit closer. She convinces Aryan to provoke Armaan and Rohit and make them fight the bad boys.

Armaan and Rohit understand Aryan’s problem and end up coming together for a Kabaddi match. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

