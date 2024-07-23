Anupamaa Written Update, July 23: Anuj’s behavior shatters Anupama; she comes to his rescue as he loses consciousness

Anupamaa, July 23, 2024 episode: The episode starts with Anupama in a devastated state after the priests from the temple doubt her relation with Anuj. She shows her picture with Anuj to prove that she is his wife. The priest believes Anupama but also tells her not to force Anuj to go with her if he is not willing to do so. He also shares that Anuj is not mentally stable at the moment.

Anupama breaks down. She asks the priest not to take away Anuj from her as she has found him after a lot of difficulties and prayers. Anupama begs them saying that she will get Anuj treated. She urges Anuj to converse with her but he keeps getting scared of her presence. The priests suggest Anupama to let Anuj live with them for a while. Vanraj and Titu also try to make Anupama understand.

Anupama is unable to cope with Anuj’s memory loss

After an emotional separation from Anuj, Anupama cries over the thought of Anuj forgetting her. She questions how she can become a stranger to Anuj who remembered her even when they were not together. Anupama also wonders where Aadhya is. Toshu and Vanraj take pleasure in Anupama’s sorrows.

The priests try to handle a restless Anuj, who keeps recalling Anupama’s words. Meanwhile, Anupama also whispers Anuj’s name in her sleep. She continuously inquires how Anuj forgot her. Sagar asks if Anupama will be fine. Bala assures nothing will happen to her.

Anupama wakes up from her sleep and runs to stop Anuj from going away. Hasmukh sternly shuts her up. He advises her to wait for one more night to meet Anuj when she has been waiting for him since the last 6 months.

Anupama weeps because of Anuj’s miserable condition and feels as if he has not even seen the mirror for a long time. She also gets tense about Aadhya. Anupama pleads with him to find her Aadhya. Hasmukh sympathizes with Anupama but also asks her to remain calm in this tough time as she needs to take care of Anuj. Anupama gets dizzy.

Shahs opine about Anupama and Anuj

Shahs discuss Anuj. Leela wonders how Anuj landed in the Aashram when he was in the US and why no one tried to reach him, given the amount of name and fame he had in the foreign country. She quotes how a king turned into a beggar. Pakhi refuses to believe that Anuj is not recognizing Anupama. Toshu agrees with her and calls it a weird situation.

The Shah kids fail to fall asleep and begin talking about Anuj’s memory loss. They try to figure out what can be done and end up praying for Anupama and Anuj’s well being.

Toshu states that Anuj is the new addition in the list of people who are destroyed by Anupama. Pakhi identifies with his viewpoint and says that Anuj would have been happy if he had married Shruti. Titu tells Toshu and Pakhi not to be judgmental when they don’t know the exact facts.

When Dimpy also relates with Toshu and Pakhi’s point of view, Titu and Kinjal express their disappointment with her. While Titu feels it was not expected from her, Kinjal schools her for not understanding Anupama’s hesitation.

Titu and Kinjal decide to go and meet Anupama. Toshu tries to stop her but she doesn’t listen. Vanraj intervenes and sides with Toshu. He believes Anupama is herself responsible for her situation.

Anupama spots Anuj again

Anupama is walking on the road when she spots the priests looking for Anuj. She gets worried after learning that Anuj has escaped from the Ashram. Anupama rushes to search for Anuj. She falls down on the ground. Anuj gives her a helping hand. He faints and falls on the floor as soon as he takes a glance at Anupama. Anupama shouts for assistance.

Vanraj gets concerned as he thinks about Anuj’s downfall. He feels if a smart person like Anuj can get ruined, he is nothing. Vanraj also believes his children are useless and expecting something from them is utmost stupidity. He then stares at Anupama’s place and gets happy thinking that Anupama distanced Hasmukh from him and as a result she got separated from her loved ones.

Vanraj quotes he had told Anupama she will face serious consequences of Shruti’s curse. He doesn’t feel bad for Anupama and says she deserves it.

Anupama puts Anuj on a wheel cart and rides to save his life. She strongly faces the circumstances. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

