TMKOC Episode Update, July 22: Komal and Hathi organize Banarasi breakfast for everyone in Gokuldham Society

The episode began with Komal and Hathi emerging from Taarak Mehta's house after inviting Taarak and Anjali to a Banarasi breakfast they planned to organize. As they stepped outside, they noticed Babita and Iyer approaching from the society gate on their cycles.

Hathi and Komal invited Babita and Iyer to the Banarasi breakfast. Meanwhile, Babita had been planning to make idli sambar. Komal and Hathi mentioned that a new Banarasi sweet shop had recently opened near Gokuldham Society, and Goli had gone there to bring kachori, rabdi, and jalebi for breakfast. Iyer and Babita thanked them for the invitation.

Hathi and Komal stopped Jethalal from having jalebi fafda

The Hathi family then headed to Jethalal's home, where Jethalal and Bapuji eagerly awaited their Sunday breakfast of Jalebi and fafda. As Jethalal and Bapuji debated who would take the first bite of the fafda, Tapu asked them to pose with the fafda for a photo. While Tapu was setting up the shot, Hathi and Komal arrived at Jethalal’s house and interrupted their attempt to eat the jalebi and fafda.

Komal packs jalebi fafda so that Jethalal can’t have it

They invited Jethalal and his family to the breakfast, but Jethalal suggested to Hathi that they could enjoy both the jalebi fafda and the Banarasi breakfast together. However, Hathi explained that they wouldn’t fully experience the taste of the Banarasi breakfast if they had jalebi fafda, so they should skip it.

Komal then asked Tapu to pack up all the jalebi fafda, and she took it away to ensure Jethalal couldn't eat it. Afterward, Tapu informed Komal and Hathi that they needed to hurry to Bhide’s house as they were preparing thalipeeth for breakfast.

Thalipeeth banter at Bhide’s house

Meanwhile, Bhide was asking for the thalipeeth. Sonu and Madhavi arrived with the dish and handed it to Bhide. As he tasted it, he found the thalipeeth to be excessively salty. He inquired about the salt, and both Madhavi and Sonu admitted that they had each added one spoonful of salt.

At that moment, Hathi and Komal entered Bhide’s house and stopped Bhide from eating any more of the thalipeeth. They then extended an invitation to Bhide and his family to join them for breakfast and quickly rushed to the Sodhi family to invite them as well.

Parsi or Punjabi; Sodhi family decides on which cuisine to have for breakfast

Roshan and Sodhi were debating whether to enjoy Parsi or Punjabi cuisine when Komal and Hathi burst in. They declared that neither Punjabi nor Parsi dishes would be on the menu; instead, they were having a Banarasi breakfast at Hathi’s place.

Sodhi chimed in, saying that when it came to eating and drinking, Hathi Bhai always provided the best treat. Hathi then joked that he was great at feeding people, while Sodhi was the expert at getting people to drink.

Roshan, clearly miffed, huffed in annoyance, prompting a quick save from Komal and Hathi, who clarified that Sodhi was excellent at serving lassi. With that, Hathi and Komal made their hasty exit and hurried to Popatlal’s house, only to find it locked.

Popatlal faces with hearing problem

Popatlal then called Hathi and asked him to open the door. Hathi soon realized that Popatlal was actually standing outside their house. Popatlal asked Hathi and Komal why they had gone to his house, and they replied that they had gone for some work.

However, Popatlal had trouble hearing them properly. It turned out that he had come to Hathi’s house for an ear check-up, as he had been unable to hear clearly. The episode ended there.

