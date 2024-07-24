Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Episode Update, July 24: Bhide gets paranoid as Sakharam goes missing

The episode starts with Popatlal visiting Hansraj Hathi's home for an ear check-up. Hathi inquires which ear Popatlal is having trouble with, and Popatlal replies that he can't hear from either ear. Hathi then asks where Popatlal has been, to which he answers that he was swimming.

When Hathi questions if he wore a swimming cap, Popatlal explains that he did, but the cap was old and the elastic had likely loosened, allowing water to enter his ears. Hathi confirms that water is indeed inside Popatlal's ears, causing the hearing issue. Concerned, Popatlal urges Hathi to treat his ears, worriedly stating that no one would want to marry a deaf person.

Hathi asks Goli to get Banarasi breakfast for everybody

Dr. Hathi administers ear drops to Popatlal, which quickly restores his hearing. Hathi and Komal then invite Popatlal to join them for breakfast. After Popatlal leaves, Hathi and Komal inform Goli about a new Banarasi sweetshop that has opened near their society. Goli examines the pamphlet and notes a 50% discount on all sweets.

Excited, Hathi asks Goli to get khasta kachori, rabdi, and jalebi for everyone. Goli suggests ordering over the phone since the number is provided on the pamphlet. Hathi calls to place the order, but the person on the other end explains that due to the opening day rush, home delivery isn't available. Consequently, Goli heads out to fetch the breakfast himself.

Bhide lessons Popatlal to be careful

Meanwhile, Bhide snaps his fingers near Popatlal's ears, prompting Popatlal to ask why he is doing that. Bhide explains that since Popatlal couldn't hear, he was testing his hearing. Bhide then begins to lecture Popatlal on taking better care of himself, much like he meticulously cares for his scooter, Sakharam, while washing it. Popatlal interrupts him, stating that all he wants to think about is the Banarasi breakfast, to which Bhide agrees and then leaves.

Popatlal plays prank on Bhide

As Goli comes out of his house, Popatlal, intending to prank Bhide, stops him and suggests that he should take Sakharam to the sweetshop. Goli hesitates and says he should get Bhide's permission first. Popatlal reassures him that he will handle Bhide and nothing will happen to Goli. Popatlal then asks Goli if he has a license, to which Goli responds affirmatively, mentioning that he often drives his friends' cars and bikes.

Taarak and Anjali reprimands Popatlal’s action

Goli then takes off on Sakharam. Meanwhile, Popatlal decides to spend some time at Taarak Mehta's house. He shares the whole story with Taarak, and both Taarak and Anjali reprimand Popatlal, telling him he shouldn't have done that. Meanwhile, Bhide is wandering around his house, feeling hungry. Madhavi tells him to stop wandering as it will only make him hungrier. She hands him a parcel bag and suggests he make a delivery, which might distract him from his hunger. Bhide agrees and heads out but realizes he doesn't have Sakharam's key while talking to Madhavi.

Back at Taarak's place, Popatlal tries to justify his actions, saying it was all in good fun and that he would explain to Bhide that the prank was to teach him a lesson. Taarak counters that the real issue is that Sakharam is with Goli, and if anything happens to it, Bhide will certainly retaliate against Popatlal. Moreover, the breakfast treat at Hathi's house could be canceled as a result.

Bhide gets paranoid as sakharam goes missing

Bhide rushes downstairs and is shocked to find Sakharam missing from the parking lot. Abdul emerges from the clubhouse, and Bhide asks him about Sakharam. Abdul replies that he saw Sakharam when he was heading to the clubhouse and that Popatlal was also there. Bhide quickly realizes that Popatlal must have hidden Sakharam. He immediately calls Popatlal. As Popatlal's phone rings, he becomes anxious upon seeing Bhide's call. Taarak comments that now Bhide won't spare him. The episode ends on this tense note.

