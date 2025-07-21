Is Blake Lively ‘Avoiding’ Public Spotting With Friends Including Taylor Swift? Actress’s Plan Amid Justin Baldoni Drama Revealed

Blake Lively has gone into hiding amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. According to the sources close to the actress, the case has taken a toll on her mental health and emotional well-being.

Once a red carpet regular, the mom of four has detached herself from her industry friends as well, including Taylor Swift.

As per the reports of the Daily Mail, the Another Simple Favor star’s Hollywood support has become thinner by the day. Lively is expected to face the It Ends With Us director for the deposition on July 31.

Why has Blake Lively stepped out of the spotlight?

Despite the actress making headlines for her lawsuit against Baldoni, Blake is having a tough time facing cameras and getting into the spotlight.

According to the media reports, “some people she considered close have quietly backed away,” referring to her thinning support from industry friends.

While her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has maintained his silence over the legalities, an insider claimed that the actor is quite supportive of his wife.

A source revealed to the outlet, “She’s not disappearing forever.” They further mentioned, “She’s taking time to protect her peace before making her next move.”

Meanwhile, as per the sources, the actress has also taken a step back from her friendship with Taylor Swift. The musician was previously subpoenaed by Baldoni and his team.

However, the move by the filmmaker put the Bad Karma crooner’s bond with Lively on the edge, as she was unnecessarily dragged into the drama.

As the speculations about the actress’s disappearance continue to swirl, Blake Lively is said to be maintaining privacy and dealing with the drama on her terms.

As for the trial for the case, it is set to begin in March 2026.

