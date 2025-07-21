Kalki Koechlin breaks silence on her divorce from Anurag Kashyap: ‘Hurtful to see the other person with somebody else'

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap got married in 2011 but parted ways after 4 years of marriage. The former has been open about her divorce from the filmmaker. In a recent interview, she reflected on her decision to separate from Anurag and mentioned that it might have stemmed from her parents' troubled relationship. Recalling how her mom and dad got engaged in a nasty divorce, Kalki emphasized that she put her relationship in danger.

Talking to Zoom, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress said, “My parents divorce when I was 13, and it was really bad. They were really nasty to each other and it was like cold and mean growing up between them. That was very tough. Maybe that’s why I’m divorced.”

Highlighting that she witnessed her parents hating each other and their connection turning sour, Kalki remarked, “There is a certain part of you that jeopardise relationships once they start turning bad, but you are like ‘oh this happens’ because you have witnessed that as a child.”

Further, the actress also expressed how her separation with Anurag Kashyap affected her. Kalki said, “The first few years after the divorce were not easy for us. Then came a point when we were like ‘we need to stay out of each other’s lives’ because it was hurtful to see the other person with somebody else, just the reminders are so strong.”

The Sacred Games actress stated that it took her a few years to digest their divorce. However, their distance helped them to move on. “It does take a few years. We didn’t get to it immediately and distance helped. Now we are in a good place and we are able to catch up once in a while,” concluded Kalki.

For the unversed, Kalki was present at the wedding ceremony of Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, with his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Kalki Koechlin made her Bollywood debut with Dev D. After a couple of years of dating, she tied knot with Kashyap, who was the director of her debut movie and then got separated in 2015.

