Nikita Roy and Tanvi: The Great emerge theatrical failures with poor box office collections

July 18 marked the arrival of three Hindi movies at the box office, Saiyaara, Nikita Roy and Tanvi The Great. While it was a great start for Mohit Suri's latest helmer, the other two releases couldn't impress the audience. Both Nikita Roy and Tanvi: The Great have emerged theatrical failures with poor box office collections.

Nikita Roy collects Rs 80 lakh in four days

Helmed by Kussh Sinha, Nikita Roy had a dull start at the box office. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, the supernatural thriller earned Rs 15 lakh on its opening day. Also featuring Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal, the film then collected Rs 20 lakh and Rs 35 lakh net business on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively.

On Day 4, Nikita Roy fetched mere Rs 10 lakh net business. The cume collection of the film stands at Rs 80 lakh at the box office.

Tanvi The Great fetches Rs 1.25 crore in four days

Tanvi The Great, which is helmed by Anupam Kher, opened at Rs 25 lakh net business on Friday. Starring Kher and Shubhangi Dutt, the film collected Rs 40 lakh on Saturday and Rs 50 lakh on Sunday.

Tanvi The Great earned Rs 10 lakh on the first Monday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 1.25 crore in four days.

The Monday bookings are not looking good for Nikita Roy and Tanvi The Great. Both the films have lost screens and shows to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara with their poor businesses.

Days Nikita Roy India Net Collection Tanvi The Great India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 15 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 2 Rs 20 lakh Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 35 lakh Rs 50 lakh Day 4 Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh Total Rs 80 lakh Rs 1.25 crore

Nikita Roy and Tanvi The Great in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

