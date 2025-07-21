Saiyaara breaks the box office on Monday evening; Aims to match Saturday numbers

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is on a dream run at the box office. After a much higher than expected Rs 21.25 crore net on day 1, the movie collected Rs 25.75 crore on day 2. It ended the weekend with a blistering Rs 35 crore, setting it up beautifully for the weekdays. Monday's shows until evening have ended and the night shows are going on. With an expected Rs 22 - 23 crore net on day 4, Saiyaara has done the unthinkable.

Saiyaara Is Expected To Net Rs 23 Crore On 1st Monday; Higher Than Opening Day And Close To 1st Saturday Numbers

Saiyaara has become the first Indian movie with opening day collections of over Rs 20 crore to net higher than its opening day, on first Monday. If the night shows are stronger than we expect, a number close to or equal to the first Saturday can't be discounted for the Mohit Suri directorial.

Saiyaara Shall Stand At Around Rs 105 Crore Net After 4 Days

After 4 days, Saiyaara will be standing at Rs 105 crore net or so. For a movie that wasn't expected to open above Rs 4 crore, this 4 day number is unimaginable. What will be even crazier is to expect how much the movie will collect in its full run. The wave of the film is getting stronger by the day and no number looks small enough.

Saiyaara Tuesday Bookings Are Phenomenal

Bookings for Saiyaara are robust for Tuesday as well. The 'discount Tuesday' offer in most theatres across India should ensure higher footfalls than even Monday, though the collections are likely to see a slight drop since the average ticket prices will be lower.

Saiyaara's Week 1 Numbers Shall Be Equal To The Lifetime Collections Of 2025's Biggies

After week 1, Saiyaara will be standing with numbers that are equal to the lifetime collections of 2025's biggies - Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par and Raid 2. It will only be standing behind Chhaava. Will Saiyaara be able to come remotely close to Chhaava's lifetime numbers is something that will take a few weeks to know.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres now.

