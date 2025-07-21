Don’t Tap the Glass: Tyler, the Creator Drops 9th Studio Album, All We Know About Rapper’s New Music

Tyler, the Creator dropped his ninth studio album. The rapper released his new music on Monday, giving his fans 10 new tracks to vibe on.

The rapper had announced the album on Friday night, alongside the launch of his merch, on the Golfwang website. The artist also shouted out the title of his album, Don’t Tap the Glass.

As the audience cheered on, they also noticed that the installations on both the inside and the outside of the venue had the pose of the rapper from his new album.

As for the new bunch of songs released by the artist, he has collaborated with Pharrell Williams and Diddy. Prior to the album announcement, the rapper also teased the tracks on his social media for over a week.

Everything about Tyler, the Creator’s new album

Don’t Tap the Glass contains 10 songs, with some having titles such as Big Poe, Sucka Free, Stop Playing With Me and Don’t Tap That Glass/Tweakin. The album clocks in at 28 minutes 30 seconds.

The album is a follow-up to last year’s Chromakopia, which was also released by the rapper without any long promotions.

Moreover, the artist had also been hinting at the easter eggs for his new album, ahead of the release. At the Brooklyn concert, the camera panned at a crate of records as Tyler sorted them. But it wasn't until the artist released his new songs that the fans realized the new album record was in there.

Meanwhile, the listeners of the album will get to hear the vocals of Williams in the opening song itself, which is titled Big Poe. Moreover, Diddy collaborated with the rapper on the track that is named Pass the Courvoisier Part II.

On the professional front, apart from releasing the album, Tyler wrapped up his New York leg of the World Tour. The rapper is headed to Japan, South Korea, and Thailand next.

Don’t Tap the Glass is available to stream on multiple audio platforms.

