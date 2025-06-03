EXCLUSIVE: After Oh My God 2, Amit Rai to make new film Oh My Dog for kids– cameo appearance will excite you

Oh My God 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi not only entertained the masses but also educated them on so many levels. Directed by Amit Rai, it was an eye-opener for society and was loved by many. Well, it's time to brace yourselves again, as now the director is coming back with Oh My Dog. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker is all set to bring a unique concept with a fresh cast.

The film Oh My Dog, as the name suggests, will be a cute story revolving around kids and dogs. We have got to know that the film will be made with a fresh star cast, and it will be a slice-of-life film. Sources close to the development have confirmed that 90 per cent of the film is already shot.

We bet the excitement of fans after hearing the news will reach a notch higher. Well, this movie has yet another surprise element planned for all the viewers. There is a possibility that Pankaj Tripathi, who has already worked with Amit Rai in Oh My God 2, will have a cameo in Oh My Dog. Now that is going to make this film even more special, isn’t it?

In the past, we have seen movies like Chillar Party revolving around the same subject, and viewers really loved it. The film, co-produced by Salman Khan, Ronnie Screwvala and Aditi Anand, had a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor in a dance number.

On the work front, Amit Rai has already started work on Oh My God 3. A source shares, “Amit Rai had multiple ideas for OMG 3 (Oh My God 3), and he discussed all the plot points with Akshay Kumar throughout the stay. The duo brainstormed on all the ideas and also discussed possible new routes that could be taken in OMG 3. The intent is to continue with the most loved franchise, and take the third part on floors in 2026.” The source further informed that both Akshay and Rai jammed very well over the weekend, and Khiladi Kumar is now waiting for Amit to come up with a draft.

Talking about Pankaj Tripathi, his latest release, Criminal Justice 4, is streaming on Jio Hotstar currently. Fans are loving his performance in the show. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the upcoming film Metro…In Dino. Apart from this, he has Mirzapur The Film and Stree 3 in hand, and fans cannot be more excited to see him portray these roles.

We are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation on Oh My Dog and the star cast reveal.

