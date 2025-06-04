Weekly Numerology Predictions: Born on 9th? Know what's in store for your love life, career

In PINKVILLA’s exclusive segment of Star Talk with Munisha Khatwani, a celebrity tarot card reader and astrologer, revealed powerful predictions based on your birth number. Her numerology forecast for June 1st to June 7th will help you understand what’s in store for your love life, career, health, and finances this week.

Whether Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone, get to know with whom you share your lucky number!

Number 1: Born on 1st, 10th, 19th, 28th

All individuals sharing number 1 possess a special quality of being disciplined. Ranbir Kapoor is one of the prominent actors with whom you share your number 1. As Munisha pulls out the card of ‘Wheel of Fortune’, she states that luck is favoring you this week. Additionally, the alignment of stars and planets makes the forthcoming week incredibly auspicious. As far as your money, work, and love are concerned, you can expect positive outcomes. In a relationship, you are quite romantic and charismatic, and this week, you are all set to confess your feelings to the special one.

The second card that the numerologist pulls out is the card of ‘Magician’, which indicates that your self-confidence is going to be at its peak. You will be confident and brave, geared up to face new challenges. Last but not least, according to the special angle card, something special is going to happen for you in the next few months, which is nothing short of a sign sent by the universe. In the meantime, you may enjoy the week to the fullest!

Number 2: Born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th

This week, your sensitive side is your greatest resource. Since your inherent quality is similar to Shah Rukh Khan, you are full of romance. According to the ‘Queen of Pentacles’ card, this week is special for you because it is going to be all about money and career. You will be able to accomplish your financial and career goals. Additionally, you will strive hard to impress others and fulfill your professional desires.

For women, the ‘Hanged Man’ card indicates that you need to sacrifice and let go of certain things. What’s not in your control, it is better to leave it to God. Let the universe decide. Lastly, indulge in meditation and yoga for a blissful week ahead.

Number 3: Born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, 30th

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares number 3 with you. And, just like her, you tend to be practical and spiritual, while also being private about yourself. As per the cards of Two of Wands and Knight of Wands. The initial card indicates that you will be charging ahead in your profession. If you wish to travel, this is a good time to execute your plan.

This week, you will be more confident, especially youngsters who are moving ahead in life at a greater speed. However, overconfidence might spoil your game, so make sure you maintain a balance in your doings according to your sun sign and birth number. Choose a new direction or path and have a blessed and pleasant week!

Number 4: Born on 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st

Folks with number 4, you share your birth number with Kiara Advani! What’s your specialty? You are incredibly passionate! Whether it is your work, professional, or personal life, you completely immerse yourself in it. The special cards of the week include the Queen of Cups states this week is special for women, since they tend to be more loving and caring by nature. Throughout the week, you are going to be more romantic yet sensitive.

You will be focusing on your finances, career, and work, but you are more available on the love front. Secondly, the Ten of Swords card signals you to walk ahead with caution. Hence, astrologer Munshi recommends that you stay a little alert!

Number 5: Born on 5th, 14th, 23rd

Deepika Padukone shares number 5 with you, and hence, just like her, you tend to be more family-oriented and a little secretive too. The specialty of number 5 is that they possess a dual personality. As per the Queen of Swords, you are extremely focused and dedicated as far as your career is concerned, especially for women. Throughout the week, you are very sharp, focused, as well as calculative. Do trust and believe in the universe, and have a blessed week!

Number 6: Born on 6th, 15th, 24th

The number of Venus is very romantic. You share your lucky number with the magnificent Alia Bhatt. You are truly fortunate when it comes to luxury and lifestyle. Your special card of the week is the Eight of Swords, and hence, you need to be more in charge of your mind. This week, concentrate on your career and stay focused no matter what. Remember, your mind is your friend and foe because, according to the card, if you think negatively, you will move more in that direction.

The card of the Page of Swords states that communication is the key. This is the right week to confess your feelings to someone or discuss important subject matters

Number 7: Born on 7th, 16th, 25th

Yes, you are the lucky one to share your birth number with the power couple of Bollywood — Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Seven is generally considered a lucky number. According to Chinese and Frankish beliefs, this number is considered favorable for finance and prosperity. Talking about your tarot cards, the Knight of Pentacles and the hermit. This week is ideal for financial matters, and you will progress in life at a faster pace. With exceptional career growth, you will soon make wiser decisions.

Number 8: Born on 8th, 17th, 26th

Allu Arjun holds Saturn’s number eight. One special quality is people with 8 as their number is that they are hard-working. With a never-give-up attitude, you are always ready to lend a helping hand to others. However, this week you need to stay calm and patient. If you have a little patience, the upcoming days will pass with ease. To avoid feeling anxious and irritated, indulge in activities that provide you with mental peace.

The Six of Pentacles card indicates that you will be concentrating on giving a lot of things, especially helping people financially.

Number 9: Born on 9th, 18th, 27th

The strongest number in the universe is nine! It is the number of Mars, which you share with Salman Khan. What sets you apart from the rest is that you are dedicated, hard-working, principled, disciplined, and loyal. Your special card of the week, the Chariot, states that you are going to focus on your family without neglecting work duties, professional commitments, and career. You will pay more heed to your goals and concentrate a lot on the professional front. Let go of some things for your own betterment. Secondly, this week, prioritize your health and fitness to boost your energy for daily activities.

In summary, this week represents a transformative period for all birth numbers, filled with growth opportunities. From love, health, and finance to career, the predictions provided by Munisha Khatwani serve as a guiding light, allowing you to navigate through everything that is in store for you. Stay aligned with your inner self and remain open to the signs of the universe!

