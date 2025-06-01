Thug Life Tamil Nadu Advance Booking: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam's film crosses Rs 2.50 crore mark in pre-sales, 4 day to go

Considered among the biggest box office bets in Tamil cinema this year, Thug Life is hitting the box office in a couple of days. The movie opened its advance booking today (Sunday, June 1st), four days before the release, and the reports are so far decent at the Tamil box office.

Thug Life crosses the Rs 2.50 crore mark in the advance booking

Starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, and Nassar, Thug Life has recorded decent pre-sales of Rs 2.50 crore for the opening day on its home turf. The movie has sold around 1.50 lakh tickets in 1275 shows across 200 cinemas in Tamil Nadu. The movie is showing better trends than Amaran, Raayan, and Thangalaan among the recent Tamil releases. However, it has to pick up soon to record a phenomenal opening at the box office.

Besides Tamil Nadu, the movie is witnessing solid pre-sales at the US box office. It has already smashed over USD 315K of advances in North America and is expected to open with the career-best figures for Kamal Haasan in this territory. Moreover, the movie is also recording strong advances in Malaysia and Sri Lanka. While the action drama has already fetched good pre-sales of USD 58K in Malaysia, it has clocked around USD 9K advances at the Sri Lankan box office.

Thug Life in cinemas from June 5

Thug Life is all set to release in cinemas on June 5. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. It will clash with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 in the Hindi belt. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

