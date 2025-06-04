Why Was Patrick Schwarzenegger Paid Money by The White Lotus Fans? Actor Reveals Hilarious Reaction to HBO Role

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger is soaking in love after portraying the role of Saxon Ratliff in the HBO show’s season 3. Amid talking about his fame, the actor recalled a hilarious incident where the fans sent him money on Venmo.

While sitting down for an interview with People Magazine alongside his co-star, Aimee Lou Wood, The Midnight Sun actor claimed that it wasn’t one or two fans who sent him the money, but a lot of people did.

Schwarzenegger clarified that he sent it all back. He also went on to call the experience “funny.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger reflects on fans sending him money on Venmo

Speaking with the media portal, Schwarzenegger elaborated, “I don't know if this ever happened to you, Aimee — I sent it in our group text from White Lotus — but I have people that sent me money on Venmo during episodes of White Lotus.”

He further added, "I sent it all back, don't worry.” Patrick continued, "But I did. I got a lot of people that sent me money.”

While Lou Wood, who accompanied her co-star for the interview, shared that though she could not relate to his experience, it reminds her of the amount of money she spent on coconuts while in Thailand.

Aimee Lou Wood’s coconut saga

Speaking about spending her money on coconuts while filming of The White Lotus season 3, Aimee Lou Wood went on to claim it to be “chronic.” She said, “I could not stop with the coconuts. I just absolutely loved them!” The actress further added, “I was so hydrated, “I think I was overly hydrated, actually.”

The co-stars went on to talk about how closely they bonded while working together in season 3 of the HBO show. They claimed that they look forward to working on another project together.

