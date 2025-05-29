EXCLUSIVE: Special bond with Salman Khan to being scolded by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 7 heartfelt revelations by Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi finally made his acting comeback with the recently released film, Kesari Veer, after a significant gap. Most recently, while speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, the actor opened up about his personal and professional life, while he also reflected on the hardships he faced during his jail term. Here are the top 7 revelations made by him in the interview.

1. Sooraj Pancholi on special bond with Salman Khan

Sooraj Pancholi recalled meeting Salman Khan after getting a random call from him. When the superstar asked him what he was doing, he told him about his acting classes. In response, the Sikandar star asked him to finish them quickly and offered a meeting with Ek Tha Tiger's director, Kabir Khan.

"I hope Kabir takes you. I'll make you meet him. So, cross your fingers. If he likes you, he'll take you as an AD. You will learn a lot," he recalled Khan telling him. Interestingly, it was only on the sets of Ek Tha Tiger that the young actor got his debut film offer.

During the conversation, Sooraj clarified that the superstar is not his 'call away friend.'

"He is my boss, he is my sir... log bolte hain na hi bolo to gale lag jaate hain, mera attitude nahin hai (If he says hi, people hug him, but that's not my attitude). I know it is his space," he said.

2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali scolded Sooraj Pancholi on the sets of Guzaarish

Sooraj Pancholi was an AD on Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan starrer Guzaarish. He recalled being scolded the most by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He shared, "Hrithik sir ki seat pe mujhe hi baithna padta tha unke lighting ke liye mujhe hi baithna padta tha aur unki lighting mein agar aap idhar udhar bhi dekho to mic to nahin... direct file udd ke aati hai wahan se (My job was to sit on Hrithik sir's seat for lighting, and if you look here and there, a file would come flying at you). So, that's his teaching, and I'm glad," he said, further adding how a mother also teaches her son.

Watch the full interview here

3. Jackie Shroff's advice to Sooraj Pancholi

The Kesari Veer actor mentioned that Jackie Shroff is like a father figure to him. He also talked about the advice he received from him as he shared, "Mera beta picture kar liya na, abhi iska sochne ka nahin, aage badhne ka doosri karne ka fir aage badhne ka, picture ka nahin sochne ka. promotion ho gaya par mind mein doosri picture aage rakhne ka... aage badhte raho kuch bhi kaam aayega lene ka... nahin aayega dhakka marne ka"

(My son, now that you are done with the film, don't think about it. Move ahead and do another movie. Done with the promotions, keep the second film in the film, and keep doing whatever work you get. Even if you don't, push your boundaries)."

4. Sooraj Pancholi was kept in the same cell as Ajmal Kasab

Sooraj opened up about his jail experience and recalled being kept in the same jail where Kasab was kept. He stated that while he was just a 21-year-old boy, he was treated as if he had done a bomb blast.

"They put me where they put Kasab. I didn't even have a pillow; I'd sleep on newspapers. I'm not putting up any drama. It was only after four or five years that I understood what I'd been through. It felt like a dream when it was happening. The CBI investigation happened… They kept me in the 'anda cell (solitary confinement)'. It was difficult."

5. Sooraj Pancholi recalls meeting Sushant Singh Rajput

The 34-year-old actor clarified that Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't his 'friend' but an 'industry colleague.' He also recalled their first meeting, recalling, "Unhone khaali mujhe ek baar unki ek film ki screening ke liye bulaya tha... bas uske baad thodi halki fulki dosti hui thi... hamare beech mein common friends the par kabhi unke saath time spend nahin kar paaye (He invited me once to one of his movie screenings and there on we knew a bit of each other. We had common friends, but never got the chance to spend time with each other)."

6. Sooraj Pancholi wants to have a low-key wedding

Sooraj remarked that he would want to have a court marriage or a low-key wedding. "It's going to be me, maybe the girl whom I am going to marry, her small family, my small family...chhotti si shaadi (small wedding), then I'll go for a holiday with her because I don't want to put that money on sangeet, mehendi, and this and that," further exclaiming that he would rather spend that money on a mountain vacation with his wife.

7. Sooraj Pancholi's friends in the industry

Sooraj also revealed that he has just a couple of friends in the Hindi film industry, including Tiger Shroff and Krushna Abhishek. "Very, very good friend of mine is Krushna Abhishek. Just warmth, we met each other, one of my biggest supporters. I love him," he said, reflecting on his bond with the actor and comedian.

