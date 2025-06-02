Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s workout routine, secret drink and fun pickleball game with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent Instagram post is more than just fitness content. It’s a beautiful mix of strength, stillness, and self-care. The actress shared a weekend wellness update, featuring a mix of inspiring notes, workout videos, and a glimpse into her healthy routine.

In the first slide, she holds a card that says "silence." Along with it, she writes, “Nourish your soul like you do your body. Sometimes that means choosing silence.” The moment sets the tone for her post. It’s about tuning in, slowing down, and finding clarity through quiet.

Advertisement

Lifting with all her strength

One of the most powerful clips shows the Yashoda actress deadlifting 90 kilograms. She reflects on how growth often comes from stepping out of one's comfort zone. “Every time I've moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I've discovered something new about myself,” she writes.

And she didn’t stop there. In the following video, she goes for 100 kilograms. “Strength builds quietly - until one day, you're lifting 100,” she notes. It’s a win for someone who once struggled to open jar lids.

Shoulder press and energy boosters

Another part of her routine includes the seated dumbbell shoulder press. Alongside the video, she shares her top three energy boosters: good sleep, coffee, and NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide).

Choosing the stretch over the shortcut

The Majili actress also shows herself doing deep stretches. She writes, “Lately, I've been choosing the stretch over the shortcut.” Her message is clear: growth isn’t about rushing. It’s about choosing what aligns with your purpose, even if it takes longer.

Advertisement

Core workouts and Pickleball fun

She continues her wellness routine with core exercises and a fun game of pickleball, accompanied by Raj Nidimoru. While the workouts help with strength and balance, pickleball adds a playful touch to her routine. It's a good reminder to mix discipline with joy.

Her go-to health tonic

The actress reveals a powerful drink made with lemon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne pepper, olive oil, Himalayan pink salt, and apple cider vinegar. She swears by its benefits for her health.

Rest, reflection and a touch of Rumi

A final quote she shares reads, “As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.” She adds, “Clarity doesn't come before action. It comes from action.” The post closes with peaceful moments, a tally counter, a bottle of sleep oil, and a coffee mug.

Samantha’s fitness journey is about more than just physical goals. It’s about listening to your body, making time for rest, and doing what you believe in. Her post serves as a reminder that wellness grows through intention and small, daily steps.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s stylist shares insights into actress’s bold fashion choices and hairstyles