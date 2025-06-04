EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Barun Sobti shares MAJOR update on Asur 3, sheds light on how show changed perception about him

Barun Sobti is among the few actors who transitioned their careers significantly from TV to OTT and movies. The actor has been part of several memorable projects, including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Halahal, Asur, and Kohrra. In Pinkvilla's special segment, Behind The Success, Barun Sobti talked about Asur and revealed a big update about its third season. The actor also remarked how the show changed the perception of him among the audience.

During the exclusive interaction, the 41-year-old was asked about the ongoing developments surrounding Asur 3 and its release. Replying to the same, Barun revealed that the writing of the much-awaited installment has just wrapped up. The team is yet to begin the shoot, and it will take a while to go on the floors. Further, he assured that Asur Season 3 is definitely on the cards.

Furthermore, the Kohrra actor mentioned that Asur changed the way people perceived him as the audience started observing him as a serious actor. Barun Sobti called Asur a ‘very well-written’ show and shared how he felt when the makers approached him for the first time. “It was a very well-written show. It was terrific. In fact, the first time I was approached, I was like mujhe kyun le rahe ho sir, achha likha hai (Why are you casting me), said Sobti and chuckled.

The actor further added that if someone debated with him why he was cast in Asur, he would win the debate that he shouldn't have been. Barun clarified that he was talking only about the casting and not about the performance, as it comes later, and concluded it by saying that he's got lucky.

For the unversed, Asur is among the most loved Indian web shows. The psychological crime thriller is best known for its writing and connection to Indian mythology. Directed by Oni Sen, the show stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in the lead along with an ensemble cast that includes- Vishesh Bansal, Gaurav Arora, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, Amey Wagh, Sharib Hashmi, Meiyang Chang, and Abhishek Chauhan.

